This Week in Local Sports

Sports

The Channel League kicks off its three-meet cross country circuit on Wednesday at Dos Pueblos. This is a unique meet in which the runners are in view for most of the race. It starts on the football field at Scott O'Leary Stadium, winds through the athletic fields on campus and finishes at the stadium. The JV races start at 4 p.m. and the varsity begins at around 5:15 p.m.

In other highlights for the week, Dos Pueblos and San Marcos hook up in girls golf and girls tennis on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Laguna Blanca hosts San Marcos in girls volleyball. The Owls swept all three local Channel League schools last season.

In football, unbeaten and Division 6 top-ranked Bishop Diego travels to Division 5 fifth-ranked St. Joseph in a battle of powerhouse teams on Friday. Santa Barbara, No. 9 in Division 9, faces undefeated and Division 3 second-ranked Lompoc at La Playa Stadium on Saturday.

Monday, Sept. 11

Meeting

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon, Harry’s Plaza Cafe, Noon

Girls Tennis

Carpinteria at St. Bonaventure at Ventura College, 3 p.m.

Women's Golf

WSC No. 2, hosted by SBCC at Santa Barbara Golf Club, 10:30 a.m

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Men’s Soccer

UCSB at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

SBCC at Bakersfield, 7 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

SBCC at Bakersfield, 5 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Bishop Diego at Santa Clara, 6 p.m.

Carpinteria at Thacher, 6 p.m.

Boys Water Polo

Buena at Santa Barbara, 3:15 p.m.

Santa Ynez at Dos Pueblos, 3:15 p.m.

Girls Golf

Santa Barbara at Oxnard, River Ridge GC, 2 p.m.

San Marcos at Dos Pueblos, Glen Annie GC, 2:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

San Marcos at Dos Pueblos, 3 p.m.

Santa Barbara at Laguna Blanca, 3:15 p.m.

Providence at Santa Clara, 3:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Bishop Diego, 3:30 p.m.

Carpinteria at Dunn, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Cross Country

Channel League Meet at Dos Pueblos, 5 p.m.

Boys Water Polo

Ventura at San Marcos, 3:15 p.m.

Malibu at Cate, 3:15 p.m.

Girls Golf

San Marcos at Santa Ynez, Alisal River GC

Women's Volleyball

Cal Lutheran JV at SBCC, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Men’s Soccer

Westmont at Marymount Univ., 5 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Dos Pueblos at Buena, 6:30 p.m.

San Marcos at Laguna Blanca, 5 p.m.

Santa Barbara at Ventura, 6:30 p.m.

Carpinteria at Malibu, 6 p.m.

Villanova Prep at Cate, 6 p.m.

Girls Golf

Buena at Santa Barbara, SB Golf Club, 3 p.m.

Dos Pueblos at Rio Mesa, Las Posas CC, 2:30 p.m.

Ventura at San Marcos, 3 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Buena at Santa Barbara, 3 p.m.

Dos Pueblos at Thousand Oaks, 3 p.m.

Ventura at San Marcos, 1:30 p.m.

Fillmore at Bishop Diego, 3:30 p.m.

Laguna Blanca at Thacher, 3:15 p.m.

Santa Paula at Carpinteria, 3 p.m.

Boys Water Polo

Dos Pueblos at Arroyo Grande, 3:15 p.m.

San Marcos at Righetti, 3:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15

Football

Bishop Diego at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Dos Pueblos at Camarillo, 7 p.m.

Hueneme at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

Carpinteria at Nordhoff, 7 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Clovis at SBCC, 2 p.m.

Pacific at UCSB, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Pacific at UCSB, 5 p.m.

Clovis at SBCC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

UCSB at Pitt, Pitt Panther Challenge

San Diego Christian at Westmont, 7 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo

SBCC at Riverside Invitational

Men's Water Polo

UCSB at UCLA, 7 p.m.

Boys Water Polo

Dos Pueblos at Clovis West Tournament

Girls Volleyball

San Marcos, Bishop Diego, Laguna Blanca at Camarillo Tournament

Santa Barbara at Harvard Westlake, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Santa Barbara at Cate, 3 p.m.

San Luis Obispo at Dos Pueblos, 3 p.m.

Cross Country

SBCC at Southern Cal Preview, Central Park, Saugus, 11 a.m

Saturday, Sept. 16

Football

Lompoc at Santa Barbara, SBCC, 7 p.m.

Flintridge Prep at Cate, 2:30 p.m.

Laguna Blanca at Cuyama Valley, 7 p.m.

SBCC at L.A. Southwest, 6 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

UCSB vs. Cleveland St, Eastern Kentucky, at Pitt Panther Challenge

Arizona Christian at Westmont, 2 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Westmont at Azusa Pacific, 1 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo

SBCC at Riverside Invitational

Boys Water Polo

Dos Pueblos at Clovis West Tournament

Girls Volleyball

San Marcos, Bishop Diego, Laguna Blanca at Camarillo Tournament

Providence at Coast Union Tournament

Girls Tennis

San Luis Obispo at San Marcos, 3 p.m.

Cross Country

Ojai Invitational, 9 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Men’s Soccer

Club America U20s at UCSB, 12 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

LMU at UCSB, 5:30 p.m.