This Week in Local Sports

Laguna Blanca is playing for a CIF 8-man football title; Bishop Diego, Dos Pueblos are in division semifinals

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 20, 2017 | 11:05 a.m.

It's a busy Thanksgiving weekend for football as three local teams have each won two CIF-SS playoff games to reach the final rounds.

Laguna Blanca is playing for its first-ever football championship on Saturday. The Owls travel to take on Lancaster Baptist in the Division 2 8-man final. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

On Friday, Dos Pueblos and Bishop Diego take the last step to reach the CIF final in their respective divisons. Dos Pueblos is home against Valley View of Moreno Valley in a Division 10 semifinal game while Bishop travels to play Saugus in a Division 6 final-four clash at College of the Canyons.

SBCC's undefeated soccer teams play a So Cal Regional doubleheader on Tuesday at La Playa Stadium. The men face conference rival Oxnard at 4 p.m., followed by the women taking on Orange Coast at 7. The winners move one step closer to the state final four. SBCC is also hosting Long Beach City College in a first-round regional women's volleyball match at 6 p.m.

High school winter sports kick off this week. The San Marcos boys and girls basketball teams play a twin bill Tuesday at home, boys play Temescal Canyon and the girls open against Orcutt Academy; Santa Barbara High boys play their season opener on Tuesday at Righetti.

Monday, Nov. 20

Girls Tennis

CIF Individual Sectionals at Cate, Carpinteria

Girls Water Polo

Dos Pueblos at Foothill, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Providence at Fillmore, 6 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

UCSB at Pepperdine, 7:30 p.m.

La Sierra at Westmont, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Boys Basketball

Temescal Canyon at San Marcos, 4 p.m.

Santa Barbara at Righetti, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Orcutt Academy at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

UCSB vs. Montana or Oral Roberts at Pepperdine, 5 p.m.

Warner Pacific at Westmont, 3 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

UCSB at UC Irvine, 7 p.m.

So Cal Regionals

Long Beach at SBCC, 6 p.m

Men’s Soccer

So Cal Regionals

Oxnard at SBCC, 4 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

So Cal Regionals

Orange Coast at SBCC, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24

Football

CIF Semifinals

D6: Bishop Diego vs. Saugus, at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.

D10: Valley View at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Prairie View at UCSB, 7 p.m.

Northwest Christian at Westmont, 2 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

UCSB at St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

Westmont at Bethel, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Football

CIF-SS Div. 2 8-Man Final

Laguna Blanca at Lancaster Baptist, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball

San Marcos at Nipomo, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Santa Maria at San Marcos, 3 p.m.

Cross Country

CIF State Championships, Fresno

Men’s Soccer

So Cal Regional Final

Women’s Soccer

So Cal Regional Final

Men’s Basketball

Southern Oregon at Westmont, 2 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

UCSB vs. UAB at St. Mary’s, Noon

Westmont at Shawnee St., 4 p.m.

