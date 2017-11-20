This Week in Local Sports

It's a busy Thanksgiving weekend for football as three local teams have each won two CIF-SS playoff games to reach the final rounds.
Laguna Blanca is playing for its first-ever football championship on Saturday. The Owls travel to take on Lancaster Baptist in the Division 2 8-man final. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
On Friday, Dos Pueblos and Bishop Diego take the last step to reach the CIF final in their respective divisons. Dos Pueblos is home against Valley View of Moreno Valley in a Division 10 semifinal game while Bishop travels to play Saugus in a Division 6 final-four clash at College of the Canyons.
SBCC's undefeated soccer teams play a So Cal Regional doubleheader on Tuesday at La Playa Stadium. The men face conference rival Oxnard at 4 p.m., followed by the women taking on Orange Coast at 7. The winners move one step closer to the state final four. SBCC is also hosting Long Beach City College in a first-round regional women's volleyball match at 6 p.m.
High school winter sports kick off this week. The San Marcos boys and girls basketball teams play a twin bill Tuesday at home, boys play Temescal Canyon and the girls open against Orcutt Academy; Santa Barbara High boys play their season opener on Tuesday at Righetti.
Monday, Nov. 20
Girls Tennis
CIF Individual Sectionals at Cate, Carpinteria
Girls Water Polo
Dos Pueblos at Foothill, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Providence at Fillmore, 6 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
UCSB at Pepperdine, 7:30 p.m.
La Sierra at Westmont, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Boys Basketball
Temescal Canyon at San Marcos, 4 p.m.
Santa Barbara at Righetti, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Orcutt Academy at San Marcos, 7 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
UCSB vs. Montana or Oral Roberts at Pepperdine, 5 p.m.
Warner Pacific at Westmont, 3 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball
UCSB at UC Irvine, 7 p.m.
So Cal Regionals
Long Beach at SBCC, 6 p.m
Men’s Soccer
So Cal Regionals
Oxnard at SBCC, 4 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
So Cal Regionals
Orange Coast at SBCC, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 24
Football
CIF Semifinals
D6: Bishop Diego vs. Saugus, at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.
D10: Valley View at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Prairie View at UCSB, 7 p.m.
Northwest Christian at Westmont, 2 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
UCSB at St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.
Westmont at Bethel, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 25
Football
CIF-SS Div. 2 8-Man Final
Laguna Blanca at Lancaster Baptist, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball
San Marcos at Nipomo, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Santa Maria at San Marcos, 3 p.m.
Cross Country
CIF State Championships, Fresno
Men’s Soccer
So Cal Regional Final
Women’s Soccer
So Cal Regional Final
Men’s Basketball
Southern Oregon at Westmont, 2 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
UCSB vs. UAB at St. Mary’s, Noon
Westmont at Shawnee St., 4 p.m.