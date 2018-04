This Week in Local Sports

The high school football season just got a week longer as Bishop Diego was selected to play in the CIF State Playoffs after winning the Southern Section Division 6 title last Friday.

The Cardinals (13-1) will host Quartz Hill (13-1) in the Division 3AA Southern Regional Final at La Playa Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m. The game was rescheduled from Friday because of the Thomas Fire in Ventura County. The winner advances to the State Championship on Dec. 16 against the Northern Regional champion, Marin Catholic of Shasta of Redding.

This marks the first time a Santa Barbara area high school football team has played in the State Playoffs.

Bishop Diego won its first CIF football title last week with a 37-6 win over Golden Valley.

In other highlights for the week, the annual Gold Coast Girls Basketball Tournament hopes to tip off Thursday at San Marcos. The tournament features two eight-team brackets played at San Marcos and Rio Mesa High. This year's championship game will be played at San Marcos' Maury Halleck Gym on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Events are subject to change because of the Thomas Fire.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Men’s Basketball

Nebraska-Omaha at UCSB, 7 p.m.

Girls Water Polo

Santa Barbara at San Marcos, 3:15 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara at Camarillo, 6:30 p.m.

Moorpark at Dos Pueblos, 5 p.m.

Bishop Diego at Laguna Blanca 3:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Chaminade vs. Santa Barbara, at SBCC, 5 p.m.

Laguna Blanca at Mission Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Carpinteria at Fillmore, 6 p.m.

Villanova at Bishop Diego 3:15 p.m.

Wrestling

San Marcos at Santa Paula 4-way

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego at Malibu 7 p.m.

Cate at Carpinteria, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Orcutt Academy at Laguna Blanca, 5 p.m.

Carpinteria at Cate, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Boys Soccer

Dunn at Carpinteria, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

San Marcos at Newbury Park, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

San Marcos at Santa Ynez, 6 p.m.

Girls Water Polo

Dos Pueblos vs. Laguna Beach, 7 p.m. at Santa Margarita

Thursday, Dec. 7

Boys Basketball

SBHS, San Marcos at Simi Valley Tournament

Girls Water Polo

Dos Pueblos, San Marcos at Villa Park Tournament

Girls Basketball

SBHS, San Marcos at Gold Coast Tournament, San Marcos

Boys Soccer

Oxnard at Dos Pueblos, 5 p.m.

Grace Brethren at Bishop Diego, 3:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Dos Pueblos at Oaks Christian, 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Basketball

SBCC Classic: Columbia vs. SBCC, 6 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

SBCC vs. Sequoias (Hancock Tourney), 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8

Boys Basketball

SBHS San Marcos at Simi Valley Tournament

Girls Basketball

SBHS, San Marcos at Gold Coast Tournament

Garden Street at Carpinteria, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

St. Genevieve at Laguna Blanca, 3 p.m.

Pacifica vs. Santa Barbara, at SBCC, 5 p.m.

Sunny Hills at San Marcos, 3:15 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara at Thousand Oaks, 6:15 p.m.

Hueneme at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

Girls Water Polo

DP, San Marcos at Villa Park Tournament

Men’s Basketball

UCSB at Montana, 1 p.m.

SBCC Classic

Women’s Basketball

Hancock Tournament

Saturday, Dec. 9

Football

CIF State Regionals

Quartz Hill vs. Bishop Diego, at SBCC, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball

SBHS, San Marcos at Simi Valley Tournament

Girls Basketball

Providence at Thacher, 6 p.m.

SBHS, San Marcos at Gold Coast Tournament

Girls Water Polo

DP, San Marcos at Villa Park Tournament

Boys Soccer

Dos Pueblos at Carpinteria, 1 p.m.

Orcutt at Bishop Diego, 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

San Luis Obispo at San Marcos, 3 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Bethesda at Westmont, 7:30 p.m.

SBCC Classic

Women’s Basketball

Westmont at Cal Lutheran, 2 p.m.

Hancock Tournament

Wrestling

Dos Pueblso at Camarillo Duals