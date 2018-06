This Week in Local Sports

Prep, college teams get back to playing a normal schedule after the Thomas Fire

Now that the Thomas Fire has been extinguished in the Santa Barbara front country and the smoke has cleared, some normalcy returns to the local sports calendar this week.

After three weeks of game cancellations and venue changes, all high school and college teams get back to competing.

The week starts with a bang as Santa Barbara and San Marcos square off in a rescheduled Channel League girls water polo match on Tuesday at San Marcos.

On Wednesday, the Channel League dual meet wrestling season begins with an improved Santa Barbara squad traveling to defending champion Dos Pueblos.

The UCSB men's and women's basketball teams begin Big West Conference play on Thursday. The men's team, which went 11-3 in its nonconfernce schedule, plays at Cal Poly while the women's team hosts Long Beach State. The men's team plays a 9 p.m. ESPNU-televised home game on Saturday against UC Riverside.

The Westmont basketball teams tip off Golden State Athletic Conference action at home against William Jessup on Thursday.

On Friday and Saturday, the San Marcos and Dos Pueblos girls water polo teams play Mater Dei at the Elings Aquatic Center. The Monarchs play Santa Barbara on Saturday afternoon.

Mater Dei coach Chris Segesman, a DP alum, has announced he is stepping away from coaching at the end of the season and changing careers.

The UCSB men's volleyball team begins its season with the Asics Tournament at Rob Gym. The Gauchos will play New Jersey Institute of Technology, St. Francis (Pa.) and Stanford. NJIT and Stanford have local connections; NJIT features sophomore utside hittr Chris Constantino, former Laguna Blanca player; assistant coach Brennon Dyer is Dos Pueblos High alum and former SBCC assistant. Former DP star Eli Wopat is a sophomore outside hitter at Stanford.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Girls Water Polo

Santa Barbara at San Marcos, 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Boys Soccer

Dos Pueblos at Fillmore, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Dos Pueblos at Saugus, 3:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Santa Barbara at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.

Nordhoff at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Bishop Diego at Santa Clara, 7 p.m.

Providence at Coast Union, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Carpinteria at Bishop Diego, 6 p.m.

Providence at Coast Union, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 4

Boys Basketball

Oxnard at Santa Barbara, 6 p.m.

Laguna Blanca at VCA, 5 p.m.

Royal at San Marcos, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Water Polo

Santa Barbara at Dos Pueblos, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Flintridge Prep at San Marcos, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Santa Barbara at Oak Park, 6 p.m.

Flintridge Prep at San Marcos, 3 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego at Avalon Classic Tournament

St. Bonaventure at Carpinteria, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Long Beach State at UCSB, 7 p.m.

William Jessup at Westmont, 5 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

UCSB at Cal Poly, 7 p.m

William Jessup at Westmont, 7:30 p.m.

Men's Volleyball

UCSB Asics Invitational

New Jersey Institute of Technology at UCSB, Rob Gym, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 5

Boys Basketball

Rio Mesa at Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.

Canyon at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.

Bishop Diego at Nordhoff, 7 p.m.

Coastal Christian at Laguna Blanca, 5 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego at Avalon Classic Tournament

Girls Water Polo

Carlsbad at Dos Pueblos, 4 p.m.

San Marcos vs. Mater Dei, at Dos Pueblos, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Buena at Dos Pueblos, 5 p.m.

Fillmore at Carpinteria, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

San Marcos at Oxnard, 5 p.m.

Dos Pueblos at Buena, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

San Marcos at Nogales Tournament

Men’s Basketball

SBCC at Cuesta Classic

Women’s Basketball

SBCC at Citrus Crossover

Men's Volleyball

UCSB Asics Invitational

St. Francis (Pa.) at UCSB, Rob Gym, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Boys Basketball

San Marcos vs. Compton, at LB Jordan

Orcutt Academy at Providence, 2:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Channel Islands at San Marcos, 3 p.m.

Orcutt Academy at Providence, 1 p.m.

Bishop Diego at. Avalon Classic Tournament

Girls Water Polo

Mater Dei at Dos Pueblos, 10 a.m.

San Marcos vs. Carlsbad, at DP, noon

Temple City at Santa Barbara, 10 a.m.

Mater Dei at Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

San Marcos at Nogales Tournament

Women’s Basketball

Cal Poly at UCSB, 2 p.m.

Menlo at Westmont, 2 p.m.

SBCC at Citrus Crossover

Men’s Basketball

UC Riverside at UCSB, 9 p.m.

Menlo at Westmont, 4 p.m.

SBCC at Cuesta Classic

Men's Volleyball

UCSB Asics Invitational

Stanford at UCSB, Rob Gym, 5 p.m.