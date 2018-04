This Week in Local Sports

It's three days of high school football this week, cross-town matches in boys water polo, girls volleyball, girls golf and tennis, and the start of Big West play for the UCSB soccer teams.

Dos Pueblos tries to extend its football winning streak to five games in a Thursday night game against Hueneme at Scott O'Leary Stadium. On Friday night, Bishop Diego returns home after four road games and plays rival Carpinteria at La Playa Stadium. On Saturday night, Santa Barbara looks to snap a two-game losing streak when it takes on Oxnard-Pacifica at La Playa.

Santa Barbara and San Marcos square off in the first Channel League crosstown boys water polo game on Tuesday at San Marcos, and Santa Barbara visits Dos Pueblos on Thursday.

Also on Tuesday, Santa Barbara's girls golf takes on the unbeaten Dos Pueblos Chargers at Glen Annie Golf Course, and the Channel League-leading DP girls tennis team hosts Santa Barbara.

The UCSB men's soccer team, winners of three straight games, plays nemesis Cal State Fullerton in the Big West opener on Thursday night at Harder Stadium. The Gaucho women's team opens conference Friday at home against UC Riverside.

On Saturday, the UCSB men's water polo team hosts top-ranked Cal at Campus Pool.

Monday, Sept. 25

Meeting

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon, Harry’s Plaza Cafe, Noon

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Men’s Soccer

Canyons at SBCC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Canyons at SBCC, 2 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Buena at Santa Barbara, 6:30 p.m.

San Marcos at Ventura, 6 p.m.

Malibu at Bishop Diego, 6 p.m.

Grace Brethren at Cate, 6 p.m.

Boys Water Polo

Santa Barbara at San Marcos, 3:15 p.m.

Dos Pueblos at Ventura, 3:15 p.m.

Girls Golf

Santa Barbara at Dos Pueblos, Glen Annie GC, 3 p.m.

San Marcos at Buena, Olivas Links, 3 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Santa Barbara at Dos Pueblos, 3 p.m.

San Marcos at Buena, 3 p.m.

Bishop Diego at Santa Clara, 3:15 p.m.

Nordhoff at Laguna Blanca, 3:15 p.m.

La Reina at Carpinteria, 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Women’s Water Polo

SBCC at Citrus

Girls Tennis

Santa Barbara at Ventura, 3 p.m.

San Marcos at Santa Ynez, 3 p.m.

Providence at St. Bonaventure, 3 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Providence at Channel Islands, 6 p.m.

Oak Grove at Laguna Blanca, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

Providence at Cate

Thursday, Sept. 28

Football

Hueneme at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Santa Barbara at San Marcos, 6:30 p.m.

Dos Pueblos at Ventura, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Diego at Fillmore, 6 p.m.

Santa Paula at Carpinteria, 6 p.m.

La Reina at Cate, 6 p.m.

Boys Water Polo

Santa Barbara at Dos Pueblos, 5:30 p.m.

San Marcos at Villa Park Tournament

Girls Golf

Santa Barbara at Ventura, Buenaventura GC 2:45 p.m.

Buena at Dos Pueblos, Glen Annie GC, 2:30 p.m.

Simi Valley at San Marcos, Rancho SM, 3 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Buena at Dos Pueblos, 3 p.m.

Bishop Diego at Santa Paula, 3:15 p.m.

Carpinteria at Malibu, 3:15 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Cal State Fullerton at UCSB, 7 p.m.

Westmont at Arizona Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Westmont at Arizona Christian, 5 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Vanguard at Westmont, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29

Football

Carpinteria at Bishop Diego, SBCC, 7:30 p.m.

San Marcos at Nordhoff, 7 p.m.

Cate at Orcutt Academy, 7 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

UC Riverside at UCSB, 7 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

SBCC at Glendale, 5 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo

SBCC at Rabobank Tournament, Cuesta

Women’s Volleyball

UCSB at CSU Northridge, 7 p.m.

Cross Country

Dos Pueblos Invitational, 1 p.m.

Santa Barbara at Palos Verdes Invitational, 11 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Mira Costa at Dos Pueblos, 3 p.m.

Laguna Blanca at Carpinteria, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Water Polo

San Marcos at Villa Park Tournament

Villanova Prep at Cate, 3:15 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Laguna Blanca at Cate, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Football

Pacifica at Santa Barbara, SBCC, 7 p.m.

Animo Robinson at Laguna Blanca, 2 p.m.

SBCC at Desert, 6 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

UC Riverside at UCSB, 7 p.m.

Westmont at San Diego Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Westmont at San Diego Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Hope International at Westmont, 7 p.m.

UCSB at Long Beach State, 7 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo

SBCC at Rabobank Tournament, Cuesta

Girls Tennis

Mira Costa at Santa Barbara, 11 a.m.

Girls Volleyball

Providence at Thacher, 3 p.m.

Boys Water Polo

Dos Pueblos vs. Agoura, at Cal Lutheran

Men's Water Polo

Cal at UCSB, Noon

Sunday, Oct. 1

Women’s Soccer

UC Irvine at UCSB, 1 p.m.