This Week in Local Sports

Channel League football begins with clash of last year's champions at Dos Pueblos

The Channel League football season kicks off with a match up between last year's champions. Dos Pueblos (5-1) plays host to Ventura (3-3) on Friday night at Scott O'Leary Stadium. The Chargers beat the Cougars in the last regular season game last year to earn a share of the title.

San Marcos plays at Buena in another league opener.

In other highlights this week, Santa Barbara High's girls volleyball team, coming off an upset of San Marcos, travels Tuesday to Dos Pueblos, which is looking for its first league win.

San Marcos girls tennis will be looking to avenge its loss against Dos Pueblos in their rematch at the Royals' courts on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Dos Pueblos and San Marcos clash in boys water polo.

Monday, Oct. 2

Meeting

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon, Harry’s Plaza Cafe, Noon

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Girls Volleyball

Santa Barbara at Dos Pueblos, 6:30 p.m.

San Marcos at Buena, 6 p.m.

Thacher at Bishop Diego, 6 p.m.

Fillmore at Carpinteria, 6 p.m.

Cate at Foothill Tech, 6 p.m.

Boys Water Polo

Ventura at Santa Barbara, 3:15 p.m.

Dos Pueblos at Buena, 3:15 p.m.

Girls Golf

Santa Maria at Santa Barbara, SB Golf Club, 3 p.m.

Dos Pueblos at San Marcos, Sandpiper GC, 3 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Dos Pueblos at San Marcos, 3 p.m.

Nordhoff at Bishop Diego, 3:30 p.m.

Carpinteria at Thacher, 3:15 p.m.

Fillmore at Laguna Blanca, 3:15 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

SBCC at Santa Monica, 2 p.m,.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Men’s Soccer

UCSB at Cal State Northridge, 7 p.m.

Hope University at Westmont, 3 p.m.

Cross Country

Lake Casitas Twilght Meet, Ojai, 4 p.m.

Providence, Laguna Blanca at Dunn

Girls Tennis

Arroyo Grande at Santa Barbara, 3 p.m.

Dunn at Providence, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Royal at San Marcos, Rancho SM, 3 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Ojai Valley at Providence, 5 p.m.

Boys Water Polo

Fillmore at Cate, 3:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Girls Volleyball

Buena at Dos Pueblos, 6:30 p.m.

Ventura at Santa Barbara, 6:30 p.m.

Santa Clara at Bishop Diego, 6 p.m.

Thacher at Carpinteria, 6 p.m.

Boys Water Polo

Dos Pueblos at San Marcos, 3:15 p.m.

Girls Golf

Santa Barbara at Buena, Olivas Links, 3 p.m.

Dos Pueblos at Oxnard, River Ridge GC 3 p.m.

San Marcos at Ventura, Buenaventura GC, 2:52 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Santa Barbara at Buena, 3 p.m.

San Marcos at Ventura, 3 p.m.

Bishop Diego at St. Bonaventure, 3:15 p.m.

Carpinteria at Cate, 3:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

UCSB at Cal St. Northridge

Hope International at Westmont, 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6

Football

Bishop Diego at Fillmore, 7 p.m.

Ventura at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.

San Marcos at Buena, 7 p.m.

Santa Paula at Carpinteria, 7:30 p.m.

Cate at Laguna Blanca, 3:30 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

The Masters at Westmont, 7 p.m.

UCSB at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Boys Water Polo

Servite at Santa Barbara, 3 p.m.

Royal at Dos Pueblos, 3:15 p.m.

Cate at Malibu, 3:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

San Marcos at Cate, 3 p.m.

Laguna Blanca at Providence, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Besant Hill at Laguna Blanca, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Men’s Soccer

UCSB at UC Irvine, 7 p.m.

Vanguard at Westmont, 2:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Vanguard at Westmont, Noon

Boys Water Polo

Vista at Santa Barbara, 3 p.m.

Servite at Dos Pueblos, 3:15 p.m.

Servite vs. San Marcos at DP, 5 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Orcutt Academy at Providence, 1 p.m.

Cross Country

Dos Pueblos at Clovis Invitational, 10 a.m.