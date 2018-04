This Week in Local Sports

There are two big rivalry games on Saturday: SBCC hosts Hancock in football and UCSB men's soccer plays Cal Poly at Harder Stadium. The UCSB-Cal Poly rivalry has drawn some of the biggest crowds in college soccer history.

It's a big week of girls volleyball. On Tuesday night, San Marcos plays at red-hot Dos Pueblos while CIF-ranked Laguna Blanca travels to Santa Barbara for a non-league crosstown match. San Marcos hosts defending Channel League and CIF champion Ventura on Thursday.

Santa Barbara and San Marcos clash for the 58th time in football on Friday night at Warkentin Stadium. The Dons lead the series 33-24.

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

