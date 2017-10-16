This Week in Local Sports

Team and individual titles are up for grabs this week in the Channel League.
The individual tournament in girls golf is being played at Soule Park in Ojai on Monday and Tuesday. Dos Pueblos teammates Bella Vigna and Julia Forster are the defending champions in the 36-hole event.
The tennis tournament is being hosted by Dos Pueblos, staring Monday. The singles and double finals are slated Thursday at the Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club.
In boys water polo, Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos clash in a huge game on Tuesday in the Dons' pool. DP, which suffered its first league loss last week, needs to win to stay at the top of the standings with Ventura. A Santa Barbara victory would tie it with DP for second place. On Thursday, Santa Barbara plays at Ventura, where the Dons can create a three-way tie for first with a victory.
The San Marcos girls volleyball team can clinch at least a tie for the league title with wins at Buena on Tuesday and at Santa Barbara on Thursday.
Also in girls volleyball this week, Santa Barbara hosts its annual Tournament of Champions on Friday and Saturday. The tournament draws many of the best teams in the state.
In prep football, Bishop Diego and Carpinteria open league play. Carpinteria hosts Malibu in the Frontier League opener on Friday, while Bishop Diego entertains Santa Paula on Saturday at SBCC's La Playa Stadium in the Tri-Valley League.
Monday, Oct. 16
Meeting
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon, Harry’s Plaza Cafe, Noon
Girls Golf
Channel League Individual Finals, First Round, Soule Park
Girls Tennis
Channel League Individual Tournament, Dos Pueblos
Providence at Laguna Blanca, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 17
Girls Volleyball
Dos Pueblos at Santa Barbara, 6:30 p.m.
Buena at San Marcos, 6 p.m.
Carpinteria at Bishop Diego, 6 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Cate, 6 p.m.
Boys Water Polo
Dos Pueblos at Santa Barbara, 3:15 p.m.
Buena at San Marcos, 3:15 p.m.
Girls Golf
Channel League Individual Finals, Soule Park
Girls Tennis
Channel League Individual Tournament, Dos Pueblos
Villanova at Bishop Diego, 3:30 p.m.
Malibu at Carpinteria, 3:15 p.m.
Cate at La Reina, 3 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
SBCC at L.A. Mission, 2 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Oxnard at SBCC, 7 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball
UCSB at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
St. Bonaventure at Cate, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 18
Girls Volleyball
Ventura at Dos Pueblos, 6:30 p.m.
Providence at Garden St. Academy, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Channel League Individual Doubles Tournament, Dos Pueblos
Providence at Laguna Blanca, 3:30 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
UCSB at Sacramento State, 3 p.m.
Cross Country
Providence, Laguna Blanca at Midland
Boys Cross Country
Foothill Tech at Cate, 3:15 pm
Boys Water Polo
Foothill Tech at Cate, 3:15p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 19
Women’s Soccer
UCSB at UC Davis, 4 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Westmont at William Jessup, 4 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Westmont at William Jessup, 1:30 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball
Westmont at Vanguard, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
San Marcos at Santa Barbara, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Diego at Malibu, 6 p.m.
Cate at Grace Brethren, 6 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Channel League Tournament Finals, Cathedral Oaks, 3;30 p.m.
Providence at Nordhoff, 3 p.m.
Santa Clara at Bishop Diego, 3:30 p.m.
Dunn at Laguna Blanca, 3:30 p.m.
Thacher at Carpinteria, 3:30 p.m.
Foothill Tech at Cate, 3:15 p.m.
Boys Water Polo
Santa Barbara at Ventura, 3:15 p.m.
Buena at Dos Pueblos, 3:15 p.m.
Football
Milken Community at Laguna Blanca, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 20
Football
Dos Pueblos at Buena, 7 p.m.
Santa Barbara at Ventura, 7 p.m.
Malibu at Carpinteria, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Water Polo
SBCC at Battle at the Beach, Long Beach
Girls Volleyball
Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions
Boys Water Polo
San Marcos, Santa Barbara at Steve Pal Tournament, OC
Men’s Soccer
Moorpark at SBCC, 2 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Ventura at SBCC, 7 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball
Long Beach State at UCSB, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
Football
Antelope Valley at SBCC, 1 p.m.
Upland Christian at Cate, 2 p.m.
Santa Paula at Bishop Diego, SBCC, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
UC Davis at UCSB, 7 p.m.
Westmont at Menlo, 11 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball
CSU Northridge at UCSB, 7 p.m
Westmont at Hope International, 7 p.m.
Boys Water Polo
Carpinteria at Cate, 3:15 p.m.
San Marcos, Santa Barbara at Steve Pal Tournament, OC
Women’s Soccer
Westmont at Menlo, 1:30 p.m.
Women’s Water Polo
SBCC at Battle at the Beach, Long Beach
Girls Volleyball
Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions
Bishop Diego at Cate, 3 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Coast Union at Providence, 2 p.m.
Cross Country
Mt. SAC Invitational
Sunday, Oct. 22
Women’s Soccer
UCSB at Cal St. Fullerton, 5 p.m.