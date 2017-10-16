This Week in Local Sports

Titles up for grabs in Channel League girls golf, tennis, volleyball and boys water polo

Team and individual titles are up for grabs this week in the Channel League.

The individual tournament in girls golf is being played at Soule Park in Ojai on Monday and Tuesday. Dos Pueblos teammates Bella Vigna and Julia Forster are the defending champions in the 36-hole event.

The tennis tournament is being hosted by Dos Pueblos, staring Monday. The singles and double finals are slated Thursday at the Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club.

In boys water polo, Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos clash in a huge game on Tuesday in the Dons' pool. DP, which suffered its first league loss last week, needs to win to stay at the top of the standings with Ventura. A Santa Barbara victory would tie it with DP for second place. On Thursday, Santa Barbara plays at Ventura, where the Dons can create a three-way tie for first with a victory.

The San Marcos girls volleyball team can clinch at least a tie for the league title with wins at Buena on Tuesday and at Santa Barbara on Thursday.

Also in girls volleyball this week, Santa Barbara hosts its annual Tournament of Champions on Friday and Saturday. The tournament draws many of the best teams in the state.

In prep football, Bishop Diego and Carpinteria open league play. Carpinteria hosts Malibu in the Frontier League opener on Friday, while Bishop Diego entertains Santa Paula on Saturday at SBCC's La Playa Stadium in the Tri-Valley League.

Monday, Oct. 16

Meeting

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon, Harry’s Plaza Cafe, Noon

Girls Golf

Channel League Individual Finals, First Round, Soule Park

Girls Tennis

Channel League Individual Tournament, Dos Pueblos

Providence at Laguna Blanca, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Girls Volleyball

Dos Pueblos at Santa Barbara, 6:30 p.m.

Buena at San Marcos, 6 p.m.

Carpinteria at Bishop Diego, 6 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Cate, 6 p.m.

Boys Water Polo

Dos Pueblos at Santa Barbara, 3:15 p.m.

Buena at San Marcos, 3:15 p.m.

Girls Golf

Channel League Individual Finals, Soule Park

Girls Tennis

Channel League Individual Tournament, Dos Pueblos

Villanova at Bishop Diego, 3:30 p.m.

Malibu at Carpinteria, 3:15 p.m.

Cate at La Reina, 3 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

SBCC at L.A. Mission, 2 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Oxnard at SBCC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

UCSB at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

St. Bonaventure at Cate, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Girls Volleyball

Ventura at Dos Pueblos, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at Garden St. Academy, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Channel League Individual Doubles Tournament, Dos Pueblos

Providence at Laguna Blanca, 3:30 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

UCSB at Sacramento State, 3 p.m.

Cross Country

Providence, Laguna Blanca at Midland

Boys Cross Country

Foothill Tech at Cate, 3:15 pm

Boys Water Polo

Foothill Tech at Cate, 3:15p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Women’s Soccer

UCSB at UC Davis, 4 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Westmont at William Jessup, 4 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Westmont at William Jessup, 1:30 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Westmont at Vanguard, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

San Marcos at Santa Barbara, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Diego at Malibu, 6 p.m.

Cate at Grace Brethren, 6 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Channel League Tournament Finals, Cathedral Oaks, 3;30 p.m.

Providence at Nordhoff, 3 p.m.

Santa Clara at Bishop Diego, 3:30 p.m.

Dunn at Laguna Blanca, 3:30 p.m.

Thacher at Carpinteria, 3:30 p.m.

Foothill Tech at Cate, 3:15 p.m.

Boys Water Polo

Santa Barbara at Ventura, 3:15 p.m.

Buena at Dos Pueblos, 3:15 p.m.

Football

Milken Community at Laguna Blanca, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20

Football

Dos Pueblos at Buena, 7 p.m.

Santa Barbara at Ventura, 7 p.m.

Malibu at Carpinteria, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo

SBCC at Battle at the Beach, Long Beach

Girls Volleyball

Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions

Boys Water Polo

San Marcos, Santa Barbara at Steve Pal Tournament, OC

Men’s Soccer

Moorpark at SBCC, 2 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Ventura at SBCC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Long Beach State at UCSB, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Football

Antelope Valley at SBCC, 1 p.m.

Upland Christian at Cate, 2 p.m.

Santa Paula at Bishop Diego, SBCC, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

UC Davis at UCSB, 7 p.m.

Westmont at Menlo, 11 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball

CSU Northridge at UCSB, 7 p.m

Westmont at Hope International, 7 p.m.

Boys Water Polo

Carpinteria at Cate, 3:15 p.m.

San Marcos, Santa Barbara at Steve Pal Tournament, OC

Women’s Soccer

Westmont at Menlo, 1:30 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo

SBCC at Battle at the Beach, Long Beach

Girls Volleyball

Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions

Bishop Diego at Cate, 3 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Coast Union at Providence, 2 p.m.

Cross Country

Mt. SAC Invitational

Sunday, Oct. 22

Women’s Soccer

UCSB at Cal St. Fullerton, 5 p.m.