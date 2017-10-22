Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 2:46 am | Partly Cloudy 50º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

This Week in Local Sports

Channel League title at stake in Saturday's Dos Pueblos-Santa Barbara football showdown

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 22, 2017 | 9:13 p.m.

It's the game of the year in the Channel League for football: Dos Pueblos vs. Santa Barbara on Saturday night at La Playa Stadium.

The winner clinches a tie for the league title, an automatic CIF playoff berth and the city championship. 

Both teams are 2-0 in league play, Dos Pueblos is 7-1 overall and winners of seven straight games and Santa Barbara is 5-3 and on a three-game win streak. The Dons surprised the Chargers in last year's game, and the two teams ended up tying for the league title with Ventura.

In other highlights of the week, Dos Pueblos travels to rival San Marcos in boys water polo on Tuesday, with a shot at sharing the league title. The Chargers need a win to finish 7-1 and tie for Ventura for the title.

The County Cross Country Championships are Thursday at River Park in Lompoc. The San Marcos boys and girls teams are looking strong heading into the final races before CIF competition.

The CIF playoff pairings for girls volleyball will be announced Thursday and the boys water polo draw comes out on Saturday. Eight-man football and girls tennis will be released Monday, Oct. 30. The release date for the 11-man football playoffs is Sunday, Nov. 5.

Monday, Oct. 23

Girls Golf

CIF-SS Individual Northern Regional

Girls Tennis

Newbury Park at Dos Pueblos, 3 p.m.

Frontier League Tennis Tournament

Girls Volleyball

Laguna Blanca at Viewpoint, 5:30 p.m.

Carpinteria at Santa Paula, 6 p.m.

La Reina at Cate, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Men’s Soccer

SBCC at Santa Monica, 2 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Cuesta at SBCC, 2 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Fillmore at Bishop Diego, 6 p.m.

Providence at Laguna Blanca, 4 p.m.

Boys Water Polo

Dos Pueblos at San Marcos, 3:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Frontier League Girls Tournament

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Men’s Soccer

Sacramento St. at UCSB, 7 p.m.

Boys Water Polo

Cate at Villanova Prep, 3:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Cross Country

County Championships, River Park, Lompoc, 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27

Football

Bishop Diego at Nordhoff, 7 p.m.

Ventura at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

Carpinteria at Fillmore, 7 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Westmont at San Diego Christian, 7 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo

SBCC at Hancock

Men’s Soccer

Hancock at SBCC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

SBCC at Moorpark, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Football

Dos Pueblos at Santa Barbara, at SBCC, 7 p.m.

Thacher at Cate, 2:30 p.m.

SBCC at Citrus, 4 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

UCSB at Cal Poly,  7 p.m.

Westmont at The Master's, 1 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Westmont at The Master's, 11 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Hawaii at UCSB, 5 p.m.

Westmont at Arizona Christian, 7 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo

SBCC Halloween Tournament at SBHS: SBCC vs. Southwestern, 9 a.m.; SBCC vs. Saddleback, 10:15 a.m.; SBCC vs. L.A. Pierce, 2:10 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

CIF Playoffs

Sunday, Oct. 29

Women’s Soccer

Cal Poly at UCSB, 2 p.m.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 