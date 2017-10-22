This Week in Local Sports

It's the game of the year in the Channel League for football: Dos Pueblos vs. Santa Barbara on Saturday night at La Playa Stadium.
The winner clinches a tie for the league title, an automatic CIF playoff berth and the city championship.
Both teams are 2-0 in league play, Dos Pueblos is 7-1 overall and winners of seven straight games and Santa Barbara is 5-3 and on a three-game win streak. The Dons surprised the Chargers in last year's game, and the two teams ended up tying for the league title with Ventura.
In other highlights of the week, Dos Pueblos travels to rival San Marcos in boys water polo on Tuesday, with a shot at sharing the league title. The Chargers need a win to finish 7-1 and tie for Ventura for the title.
The County Cross Country Championships are Thursday at River Park in Lompoc. The San Marcos boys and girls teams are looking strong heading into the final races before CIF competition.
The CIF playoff pairings for girls volleyball will be announced Thursday and the boys water polo draw comes out on Saturday. Eight-man football and girls tennis will be released Monday, Oct. 30. The release date for the 11-man football playoffs is Sunday, Nov. 5.
Monday, Oct. 23
Girls Golf
CIF-SS Individual Northern Regional
Girls Tennis
Newbury Park at Dos Pueblos, 3 p.m.
Frontier League Tennis Tournament
Girls Volleyball
Laguna Blanca at Viewpoint, 5:30 p.m.
Carpinteria at Santa Paula, 6 p.m.
La Reina at Cate, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 24
Men’s Soccer
SBCC at Santa Monica, 2 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Cuesta at SBCC, 2 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Fillmore at Bishop Diego, 6 p.m.
Providence at Laguna Blanca, 4 p.m.
Boys Water Polo
Dos Pueblos at San Marcos, 3:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Frontier League Girls Tournament
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Men’s Soccer
Sacramento St. at UCSB, 7 p.m.
Boys Water Polo
Cate at Villanova Prep, 3:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26
Cross Country
County Championships, River Park, Lompoc, 2 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 27
Football
Bishop Diego at Nordhoff, 7 p.m.
Ventura at San Marcos, 7 p.m.
Carpinteria at Fillmore, 7 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball
Westmont at San Diego Christian, 7 p.m.
Women’s Water Polo
SBCC at Hancock
Men’s Soccer
Hancock at SBCC, 7 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
SBCC at Moorpark, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Football
Dos Pueblos at Santa Barbara, at SBCC, 7 p.m.
Thacher at Cate, 2:30 p.m.
SBCC at Citrus, 4 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
UCSB at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.
Westmont at The Master's, 1 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Westmont at The Master's, 11 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball
Hawaii at UCSB, 5 p.m.
Westmont at Arizona Christian, 7 p.m.
Women’s Water Polo
SBCC Halloween Tournament at SBHS: SBCC vs. Southwestern, 9 a.m.; SBCC vs. Saddleback, 10:15 a.m.; SBCC vs. L.A. Pierce, 2:10 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
CIF Playoffs
Sunday, Oct. 29
Women’s Soccer
Cal Poly at UCSB, 2 p.m.