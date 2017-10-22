This Week in Local Sports

It's the game of the year in the Channel League for football: Dos Pueblos vs. Santa Barbara on Saturday night at La Playa Stadium.

The winner clinches a tie for the league title, an automatic CIF playoff berth and the city championship.

Both teams are 2-0 in league play, Dos Pueblos is 7-1 overall and winners of seven straight games and Santa Barbara is 5-3 and on a three-game win streak. The Dons surprised the Chargers in last year's game, and the two teams ended up tying for the league title with Ventura.

In other highlights of the week, Dos Pueblos travels to rival San Marcos in boys water polo on Tuesday, with a shot at sharing the league title. The Chargers need a win to finish 7-1 and tie for Ventura for the title.

The County Cross Country Championships are Thursday at River Park in Lompoc. The San Marcos boys and girls teams are looking strong heading into the final races before CIF competition.

The CIF playoff pairings for girls volleyball will be announced Thursday and the boys water polo draw comes out on Saturday. Eight-man football and girls tennis will be released Monday, Oct. 30. The release date for the 11-man football playoffs is Sunday, Nov. 5.

Monday, Oct. 23

Girls Golf

CIF-SS Individual Northern Regional

Girls Tennis

Newbury Park at Dos Pueblos, 3 p.m.

Frontier League Tennis Tournament

Girls Volleyball

Laguna Blanca at Viewpoint, 5:30 p.m.

Carpinteria at Santa Paula, 6 p.m.

La Reina at Cate, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Men’s Soccer

SBCC at Santa Monica, 2 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Cuesta at SBCC, 2 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Fillmore at Bishop Diego, 6 p.m.

Providence at Laguna Blanca, 4 p.m.

Boys Water Polo

Dos Pueblos at San Marcos, 3:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Frontier League Girls Tournament

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Men’s Soccer

Sacramento St. at UCSB, 7 p.m.

Boys Water Polo

Cate at Villanova Prep, 3:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Cross Country

County Championships, River Park, Lompoc, 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27

Football

Bishop Diego at Nordhoff, 7 p.m.

Ventura at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

Carpinteria at Fillmore, 7 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Westmont at San Diego Christian, 7 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo

SBCC at Hancock

Men’s Soccer

Hancock at SBCC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

SBCC at Moorpark, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Football

Dos Pueblos at Santa Barbara, at SBCC, 7 p.m.

Thacher at Cate, 2:30 p.m.

SBCC at Citrus, 4 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

UCSB at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

Westmont at The Master's, 1 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Westmont at The Master's, 11 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Hawaii at UCSB, 5 p.m.

Westmont at Arizona Christian, 7 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo

SBCC Halloween Tournament at SBHS: SBCC vs. Southwestern, 9 a.m.; SBCC vs. Saddleback, 10:15 a.m.; SBCC vs. L.A. Pierce, 2:10 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

CIF Playoffs

Sunday, Oct. 29

Women’s Soccer

Cal Poly at UCSB, 2 p.m.