This Week in Local Sports

Playoff time has arrived for prep fall sports. The action for boys water polo, girls volleyball, girls tennis and 8-man football begins this week.

There's lots of playoff action on Tuesday. San Marcos and Laguna Blanca are both home for first-round girls volleyball matches, and Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria open their boys water polo playoffs at their home pools. Also, Santa Barbara High's girls tennis team plays wild-card match at home against Viewpoint.

The first-round of girls tennis is on Wednesday, and San Marcos, Dos Pueblos and Cate drew home matches in their respective divisions.

On Thursday, San Marcos goes after Channel League titles in cross country at Camino Real Park in Ventura. In football, Santa Barbara High has an important football game against Buena at La Playa Stadium. The Dons need a win to secure a CIF playoff berth. A loss would create a three-way tie for second and jeoparadize their chances.

Two league championships will be on the line. Bishop Diego hosts Grace Brethren for the Tri-Valley League title, while Carpinteria travels to Santa Clara in Oxnard for a Frontier League championship showdown.

Monday, Oct. 30

Girls Golf

CIF-SS Team Divisional

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Men’s Soccer

SBCC at Oxnard, 2 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Hancock at SBCC, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

CIF Playoffs First Round

D2: Louisville at San Marcos, 6 p.m.

D5: Righetti at Laguna Blanca, 7 p.m.

D3: Dos Pueblos at Oxnard, 7 p.m.

D8: Bishop Diego at Providence-Burbank, 7 p.m.

D9: Providence at Faith Baptist, 7 p.m.; Carpinteria at Hillcrest Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Water Polo

CIF Wild Card Playoff

D2: Dana Hills at Santa Barbara, 3 p.m.

First Round

D3: Claremont at Dos Pueblos, 5 p.m.

D5: San Luis Obispo at Carpinteria, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

CIF Wild Card

D2: Viewpoint at Santa Barbara, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Men’s Soccer

Big West Tournament quarterfinals: UC Riverside at UCSB, 7 p.m.

Men's Basketball

Identity Hoops International at Westmont, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

CIF Team Playoffs

D1: Arroyo Grande at San Marcos, 3 p.m. Mira Costa at Cate, 3 p.m.

D2: Hart or Burbank at Dos Pueblos, 3 p.m.

D3: Santa Paula or La Mirada at Laguna Blanca, 3 p.m.; Atascadero at Santa Ynez

Cross Country

Providence, Laguna Blanca at Besant Hill, Condor League Finals, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Football

Buena at Santa Barbara, SBCC, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

CIF Playoffs

Second Round

D2: San Marcos at El Dorado, 7 p.m.

D3: Dos Pueblos at Sage Hill, 7 p.m.

D5: Laguna Blanca at Whittier Christian, 7 p.m.

D9: Glendale Adventist at Carpinteria, 7 p.m.

Boys Water Polo

CIF Playoffs

Second Round

D3: Dos Pueblos at Burroughs-Burbank, 5 p.m.

D5: Carpinteria at Chaparrel, 5 p.m.

Cross Country

Channel League Finals, Camino Real Park, 2:30 p.m.

Tri-Valley League Finals, Lake Casitas, 3 p.m.

Girls Golf

CIF-SS Individual Championships, WSCGA Team Qualifier

Women's Basketball

Westmont at Western Oregon, 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3

Football

San Marcos at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.

Grace Brethren at Bishop Diego, SBCC, 7:30 p.m.

Carpinteria at Santa Clara, 7 p.m.

CIF 8-Man Playoffs

First Round

D1: Cate at Academy Careers & Exploration, 7 p.m.

D2: Cornerstone Christian at Laguna Blanca, 3 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

UCSB at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

William Jessup at Westmont, 7 p.m.

Moorpark at SBCC, 6 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

SBCC at Oxnard, 4 p.m.

GSAC Tournament

Men’s Soccer

L.A. Mission at SBCC, 1 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo

SBCC at WSC Tournament, Citrus

Men's Basketball

SBCC vs. West Valley, Cuesta Tournament, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

CIF Team Playoffs

Saturday, Nov. 4

Football

L.A. Pierce at SBCC, 1 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Big West Tournament Semifinals

GSAC Tournament Quarterfinals

Women’s Volleyball

Menlo at Westmont, 2 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo

SBCC at WSC Tournament, Citrus

Women's Basketball

Westmont at Multnomah (Ore.), 2 p.m.

Men's Basketball

Westmont at Occidental, 7 p.m.

Cross Country

GSAC Men's & Women's Championship

Boys Water Polo

CIF Quarterfinals

Girls Volleyball

CIF Playoffs

Men's Basketball

SBCC vs. Sequoias at Cuesta Tournament, 5 p.m.