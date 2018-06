This Week in Local Sports

It's a week of postseason action.

On Wednesday, the Dos Pueblos boys water polo team plays Servite in the CIF-SS Division 3 semifinals at the Woollett Aquatic Center in Irvine.

In soccer, the Westmont men's and women's teams play in the semifinals of the GSAC Tournament. The women play The Master's on Wednesday at Vanguard while the men host the tournament and also play The Master's on Thursday at 2 p.m.

The CIF football playoffs kick off on Friday. Division champions 6 top-seed Bishop Diego plays Riverside-Norte Vista at La Playa Stadium, Dos Pueblos, the No. 2 seed in Division 10, hosts Brentwood and, in a inter-county match-up, Carpinteria travels to Santa Maria in Division 12.

On Saturday, high school cross country enters its postseason at the CIF-SS Prelims in Riverside.

Monday, Nov. 6

Girls Tennis

CIF Team Playoffs

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Men’s Soccer

SBCC at Moorpark, 2 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

SBCC at Ventura, 6 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Westmont at La Sierra, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Women’s Soccer

GSAC Semifinals, at Vanguard

Westmont vs. The Master’s, 11 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball

SBCC at Hancock, 6 p.m.

Boys Water Polo

CIF Semifinals

Dos Pueblos vs. Servite, 3:30 p.m. Woollett Aquatic Center, Irvine

Thursday, Nov. 9

Men’s Soccer

GSAC Tournament Semifinals, Westmont

Westmont vs. The Master’s, 2 p.m.

Santa Monica at SBCC, 7 p.m.

Girls Golf

CIF-WSCGA Championship

Friday, Nov. 10

Football

CIF Divisional Playoffs

D6: Notre Vista at Bishop Diego, SBCC, 7 p.m.

D10: Brentwood at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.

D12: Carpinteria at Santa Maria, 7 p.m.

8-Man: Laguna Blanca at Desert Christian Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

UC Irvine at UCSB, 7 p.m.

GSAC Tournament, The Masters

Women’s Soccer

SBCC at Cuesta, 3 p.m.

GSAC Championship, at Vanguard

Men’s Soccer

Santa Monica at SBCC, 2 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo

SBCC at So Cal Regional, Citrus

Women’s Basketball

Taft at SBCC, 7 p.m.

UCSB at Northern Arizona, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Football

SBCC at L.A. Valley, 6 p.m.

CIF 8-Man Playoffs: Mojave at Cate, 1:30 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

GSAC Tournament Final, Westmont, 2 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

UC Davis at UCSB, 7 p.m.

Westmont at GSAC Semifinals, at Master’s

Women’s Water Polo

SBCC at So Cal Regional, Citrus

Cross Country

CIF Prelims, Riverside

Boys Water Polo

CIF Finals, at Irvine

Men’s Basketball

North Dakota State at UCSB, 1 p.m.

Redlands at Westmont, 4 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

La Sierra at Westmont, 6 p.m.

Fullerton at SBCC, 5 p.m.