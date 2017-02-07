Thom Bateman to Chair Hearts Equestrian Center Board

Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center has announced the election of Thom Bateman as chairman of its Board of Directors.



“Thom has been an integral part of Hearts for years, and I couldn’t be more pleased to see him in this role,” said Alexis Weaver, executive director for Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center.

“He has always been passionate about the work we do and the positive impact horses can have on a person. I look forward to working with him in this new capacity,” Weaver said.



Bateman has been involved with Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center as a volunteer for more than 13 years. A lifelong cowboy, he was raised in the Quarter Horse and commercial cattle business in Montana and Nevada, and grew up with reining and cutting horses.

He returned to Santa Barbara 15 years ago and now farms avocados commercially. Bateman currently serves as a volunteer instructor for Hearts’ veterans program, Operation Unbridled Freedom. He joined the Hearts Board of Directors in 2015 and is also a member of Los Rancheros Pobres.

Bateman holds a master’s degree in equine science and a bachelor’s in animal science from Montana State University.

Established in 1985, Hearts employs equine-assisted activities to inspire, strengthen, and motivate children and adults with special needs.

For more information about Hearts, call 964-1519 or visit www.heartsriding.org.

— Daniella Alkobi for Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center.