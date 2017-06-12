Thomas A. Sherby, 82, of Santa Barbara

Posted on June 12, 2017 | 3:25 p.m.

Source: Cathy Sherby Novak

Thomas A. Sherby, 82, died Sunday, June 4, 2017. He was born in Buffalo, NY.

He leaves his wife of 18 years, Greta Hansen; his daughters Lynne Sherby Stein, Cathy Sherby, Elizabeth Sherby; his son Michael Sherby; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Tom graduated in 1956 from the Clarkson University of Technology in Potsdam, NY, where he contributed to the Clarkson Golden Knights hockey team’s memorable 1955-56 undefeated season (23-0), which would remain one of Tom’s fondest memories and the sport of hockey his most revered sport.

After graduating with a mechanical engineering degree, Tom was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Army and stationed in Ft. Belvoir, VA, completing his military service in 1958.

He attended George Washington University earning his masters of engineering administration in 1959. He earned his masters in mechanical engineering from the University of Pittsburg in 1963, and finally earned his prestigious doctor of philosophy degree in 1966.

He will be remembered as extremely humble, notwithstanding his academic and career achievements.

Early in his career, Tom held engineering positions with Mobil Oil (Buffalo, NY), Clark Brothers Company (Olean, NY), Westinghouse Electric (Pittsburg, PA), then had a successful career with NCR in Dayton, OH, and Wichita, KS.

He held positions at Computer Peripherals, Inc. in Minnesota, and Data Products Corp. and Fairchild Corp. in California.

Tom ended his career as CEO of Knights Technology in Sunnyvale, CA, where he was an integral part of the successful turnaround of the company. Tom retired in 1999.

Tom and Greta spent their time in Santa Barbara and Sun Valley, Idaho, enjoying tennis and skiing. He was a licensed private pilot and was passionate about flying and his beloved dogs.

A private family memorial service will be held in Sun Valley, Idaho.

— Cathy Sherby Novak.