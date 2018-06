Posted on March 22, 2016 | 12:39 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Thomas A. White of Santa Barbara passed away March 21, 2016.

Born Oct. 17, 1926, he was 89 years old.

A visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at the Welch-Ryce-Haider Goleta Chapel.

Funeral services will be held at a later date in Ohio.