Thomas Arthur Schmid, 1943-2017

Posted on January 20, 2017 | 12:45 p.m.

Source: Michael Schmid

Thomas Arthur Schmid, youngest of five brothers, born on Jan. 11, 1943, departed on Jan. 4, 2017.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents William and Katherine, and his brothers Robert, Donald, and Douglas. He is survived by his children Michael, Ryan, Staci and Kristi; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his brother Gordon.

Born and raised in the Ridgecrest, Calif., area, Tom enjoyed a successful entrepreneurship as a pinstriper, as custom paint shop owner in Goleta, and as a Carpinteria Water District employee.

He enjoyed his family and friends, flying his airplane, riding his Harley, and years of racing. Tom always made you laugh, was there to lend a helping hand however he could, and is missed by many.

His memorial will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Mountain View Cemetery and Funeral Home in Mesa, Ariz. Reception with light snacks and refreshments to follow.

