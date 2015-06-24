Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 10:57 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Thomas Craveiro Joins Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Board of Trustees

By Rebecca Mordini for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden | June 24, 2015 | 3:59 p.m.

Craveiro
Thomas Craveiro

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is pleased to announce that Thomas Craveiro has joined the Board of Trustees.

Craveiro is retired after 30 years in construction management and architectural design in the United States, Middle East and Africa, including work for the United Nations and United Sates Agency for International Development.

Craveiro brings to the board many years of experience with volunteers, including work with Peace Corps, International Rescue Committee and Hospice.

He earned a master of science degree in architectural science from Cornell University and a bachelor of science degree from the University of California-Berkeley.

“My family is third generation California farmers, which gives me a strong appreciation of the interplay of climate, water, and plants in our state," Craveiro said. "I am committed to the conservation of California’s native plants.”

— Rebecca Mordini is the communications manager for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

