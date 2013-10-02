Thomas Dinnogen of Santa Barbara, 1915-2013

Posted on October 2, 2013 | 7:00 a.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary

Thomas Dinnogen was born September 19, 1915, in Sacramento. He passed away September 5, 2013, at Serenity House. He was just two weeks short of his 98th birthday.

Tom was raised in Santa Barbara, attended local schools, and graduated from Santa Barbara High School.

He was predeceased by his four siblings, Marie, Joe, John and Warren, who was lost in the Pacific during World War II on the USS Meredith D.D.-434. Tom was also predeceased by his wife, Shirley, who passed away many years ago. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.

During WWII, Tom served in the Army Air Force and was stationed in England.

After returning home he started Pacific Auto Salvage, later selling it. He then became partners with his brother, Joe, at Compressed Steel. They were in business together for many years until their retirement.

Tom was a lifetime member of the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613, where he was an avid billiard player and also enjoyed many meals at the lodge. He also loved to feed the pigeons in his yard and gardening. He was a great reader of history books, especially those about old ships and wars.

The family wishes to thank all the doctors and nurses at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Serenity House for their care and concern.

A Celebration of Life was held in his honor at the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613 in Goleta.

Arrangements were entrusted to McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary.