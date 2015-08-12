Thomas Edgar Sanchez of Santa Barbara, 1937-2015

Thomas Edgar Sanchez of Santa Barbara passed away on Aug. 5, 2015.
Born April 10, 1937, he was 78 years old.
No services have been arranged.
