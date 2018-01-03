Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 5:40 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Thomas Fire Agricultural Recovery Assistance Workshop Scheduled Friday in Carpinteria

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 3, 2018 | 5:30 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner's Office is hosting a free workshop Friday in Carpinteria to help the agricultural community impacted by the Thomas Fire.

The recovery assistance event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Carpinteria City Hall, 5775 Carpinteria Ave.

Assistant Agricultural Commissioner Rudy Martel said contact the county Agricultural Commissioner's Office at 805.681.5600 by 4 p.m. Thursday to schedule an appointment to attend. 

Representatives from various agencies will be available to discuss disaster assistance programs and resources including crop rehabilitation, funding and technical assistance for non-insured crops, debris removal, land leveling and shaping, irrigation replacement and cattle fencing.

The USDA Farm Service Agency, the National Resource Conservation Services, the Employment Development Department, the University California Cooperative Extension, the Carpinteria Water District and the Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office are expected to participate.

Anyone interested can call the Agricultural Commissioner's Office at 805.681.5600 by 4 p.m. Thursday to schedule an appointment to attend the workshop. 

Community members will have the chance to meet one-on-one with agency representatives to determine what programs fit their needs.

The county Agricultural Commissioner's Office is responsible for compiling a confidential loss report for natural disasters that affect agriculture used by other local, federal and state agencies to provide services, including recovery aid to the agricultural community.

Additional resource for people impacted by the Thomas Fire is available online at the county’s site.

The site shows recovery information related to damaged homes, loss of property, debris removal, and flood prevention, among other topics.

Resources and links are available in English and Spanish.

County officials urge residents who are seeking services and resource referrals to compete an online form.

About 54 people registered for the Carpinteria workshop as of last Friday, county spokeswoman Gina DePinto said.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

