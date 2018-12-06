With Songs in Their Hearts, Artists Contribute to Thomas Fire Album

On the one-year anniversary of the catastrophic Thomas Fire, Helpful Humans has released a compilation album titled The Alchemy of Fire to benefit the victims of the blaze, which burned more than 281,000 acres affecting areas of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Until the Camp Fire this year, the Thomas Fire was the largest wildfire in modern California history.

The Alchemy of Fire features a collection of artists coming together for a common purpose — to raise money for the Greater Goods Ojai Relief Fund. All proceeds from the album will go to the nonprofit fund, dedicated to those in the Ojai area who have significant losses and little support.

"Inspiration for this project came soon after the Thomas Fire of 2017,” said Ted Lennon, a local artist born and raised in the Ojai Valley who spearheaded the project. “I had to evacuate and felt like I didn't pitch in to help with the fighting of the fires.

“The air quality was so poor, we left the Ojai Valley as soon as possible. So in retrospect, like many other residents, I found myself feeling helpless, thinking what can I do?

“My response: to curate a music compilation and donate 100 percent proceeds to the local nonprofit Greater Goods Ojai Relief Fund, so I started reaching out to friends to see if they would be willing to contribute a song,” he said.

“The response from the local song writers was amazing. The only regret was that I couldn't fit all submissions into one album," he said. "The title The Alchemy of Fire came to me in the middle of the night, in a half-awakened state with this message:

“These fires are here to bring us closer, by teaching us the art of vulnerability. It is essential with natural disasters of this magnitude to help one another with the slow road to recovery.

“Fire breaks down the old and makes way for the new growth, and although unwanted and terrifying, it inspires resilience from the earth and our communities. For this we are grateful."



For more information on The Alchemy of Fire, visit thealchemyoffire.com. For more on Helpful Humans, visit helpfulhumans.co.

To donate directly to Greater Goods Relief Fund, visit greatergoodsojai.org/relief.



Some of the tracks include: Radio Skies - "Do You Feel,” Mia Dyson - "Being Scared," Peirson Ross - "Bicycle Song," Vaugh Montgomery (The Chillz) - "I'll Make It Home,” Torii Wolf - "Floaties," Jeff Lennon - "Share of Fate,” and Dan Malloy - "North to Indian Valley."

— Jim Merlis for Helpful Humans.