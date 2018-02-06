Fire, Flood Support Group Offers Solace to Carpinterians

As the Santa Barbara community continues to recover from the effects of the Thomas Fire and Montecito mudslide, Hospice of Santa Barbara is offering counseling services to individuals and families who may be grieving during this difficult time.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is providing a variety of care services to Carpinteria residents more locally through Compassionate Care of Carpinteria (CCC), an initiative that provides services to children, teens and adults who live beyond Santa Barbara.

One of the services includes a Carpinteria Thomas Disaster Community Support Group, a free program that focuses on those impacted by the fire and flood.

Participants in the Thomas Disaster Community Support Group are guided by a licensed therapist free of charge; however, they must pre-register to attend.

The support group gives individuals an opportunity to share their experiences with others who may have gone through similar circumstances. The group invites residents to come together for mutual support and healing.

Support group sessions will take place mid-morning for four Saturdays, Feb. 10 through March 3, at the Carpinteria Children’s Project at Main.

“It has been a tremendously difficult time for so many members of our community who are working to move forward from the Thomas disaster,” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara.

“But our Compassionate Care of Carpinteria staff are grateful to be able to offer this support group to Carpinteria residents, who we hope will see this as a way to continue forward in the healing process,” he said.

For more information or to pre-register, call 563-8820 ext. 110 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Caitlin Trude for Hospice of Santa Barbara.