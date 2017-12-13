Monday, April 16 , 2018, 10:02 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Thomas Fire Community Meeting Scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday at San Marcos High School

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | December 13, 2017 | 9:26 a.m.

Thomas Fire officials will hold another community meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, at San Marcos High School. 

The meeting, like the previous ones, will be held in the school's auditorium, at 4750 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara. 

Santa Barbara County officials posted a video of Tuesday's meeting online, and meetings have been streamed live by KEYT.com and fire officials. 

There will be Spanish language interpreters and an American Sign Language interpreter available at the meeting. 

Meeting speakers so far have included Thomas Fire incident commanders, and officials from Santa Barbara County Fire, the Public Health Department, the Sheriff's Department, and the California Highway Patrol.  

Stay updated with Noozhawk Thomas Fire coverage and visit the Santa Barbara County emergency page for information about evacuations, road and school closures.

Santa Barbara County residents can also call 2-1-1 for information (or 800.400.1572 if calling from outside the 805 area code) or to arrange a shuttle to an evacuation shelter. 

Ventura County has updates posted here and fire recovery information here.

Sign up for Santa Barbara County Aware & Prepare emergency alerts.

Click here to sign up for Noozhawk’s free breaking news text alerts to your cell phone.

