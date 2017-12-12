Thomas Fire Community Meeting Scheduled Tuesday at San Marcos High School

Cooperating agencies with the Thomas Fire Incident Command and the County of Santa Barbara are holding a third community meeting to provide public information regarding the current status of the fire, firefighting activities, status of mandatory and voluntary evacuations, and air quality status and impacts.

American Sign Language and Spanish language interpreters will be available.

The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at the San Marcos High School Auditorium, at 4750 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara.

Click here to watch the video of the Monday community meeting.

Emergency Alert System:

It is critical that people in Santa Barbara County register to receive emergency alerts. Sign up at www.AwareAndPrepare.org. If we can’t reach you, we can’t alert you.

Stay Connected:

For ongoing updates, go to www.CountyofSB.org, follow @countyofsb on Twitter and Facebook, or call 2-1-1 from 805 area code, or 800-400-1572 outside of 805.

Sistema de Alerta de Emergencia:

Es muy importante que las personas en el Condado de Santa Bárbara se registren para recibir alertas de emergencias. Inscríbete a www.AwareAndPrepare.org, si no podemos localizarte, no podemos alertarte.

Permanece Conectado:

Para actualizaciones continuas, ve a www.CountyofSB.org, sigue @countyofsb en Twitter y Facebook o llama al 2-1-1 desde el código de area 805, o al 800-400-1572 para fuera del 805.