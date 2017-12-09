Thomas Fire Mandatory Evacuation Order Reduced For Carpinteria Area

Some evacuation orders and warnings issued for Carpinteria area residents due to the Thomas Fire have been eased, Santa Barbara County officials announced on Saturday.

As of 10 a.m., residents will be allowed into the Shepherd Mesa and Gobernador Canyon area after the mandatory evacuation order has been changed to a voluntary evacuation.

All areas south of Highway 192, including the city of Carpinteria, are no longer under any evacuation status, officials said.

The voluntary evacuation, or warning, area has been expanded west, and now stretches from north of Highway 192 to East Camino Cielo, east of Toro Canyon Road to the county line.

The Rincon Point area remains in a mandatory evacuation order, officials said.

Also, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department issued new mandatory evacuation orders Saturday for the area from Rancho Matilija west to Lake Casitas. This includes Highway 150, (Casitas Pass Road) west to the Santa Barbara County line.

