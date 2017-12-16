Monday, April 16 , 2018, 9:10 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fanned by Gusty Downslope Winds, Thomas Fire Roars to the West

New evacuations ordered as flames reported in Cold Springs Canyon, along East Mountain Drive, and east of Gibraltar Road

The Thomas Fire burns west in Santa Barbara County Saturday, as seen looking east from Gibraltar Road.

(Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

< 2469 > of 20
Flames from the Thomas Fire burn east of Gibraltar Road as seen from Gibraltar Road, near the hairpin turns.

(Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

< 2477 > of 20
Flames from the Thomas Fire jumped Camino Cielo above Cold Springs Canyon Saturday afternoon, but were being held in check by a bulldozer line.

(Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

< 2478 > of 20
Flames from the Thomas Fire burn east of Gibraltar Road as seen from Gibraltar Road, near the hairpin turns.

(Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

< 2479 > of 20
Looking down towards Tangerine Falls in the west fork of Cold Springs Canyon as the Thomas Fire continues moving to the west.

(Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

< 2471 > of 20
Flames burn along the Santa Ynez Mountains ridgeline Saturday at the eastern end of Camino Cielo, where the pavement ends.

(Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

< 2470 > of 20
The Thomas Fire burns west in Santa Barbara County Saturday, as seen looking east from Gibraltar Road.

(Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

< 2468 > of 20
Flames and smoke from the Thomas Fire as seen from Mountain Drive Saturday.

(Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

< 2467 > of 20
The Thomas Fire burns near homes on Mountain Drive Saturday.

(Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

< 2463 > of 20
A firefighter douses flames from the Thomas Fire Saturday in the Mountain Drive area of Montecito. The blaze, fanned by gusty winds, jumped San Ysidro Canyon Saturday and was burning to the west.

(Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

< 2459 > of 20
A firefighter hoses down a building in the Mountain drive area near the Cold Springs trailhead Saturday morning.

(Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

< 2460 > of 20
The Thomas Fire burns on the east side of San Ysidro Canyon Saturday, threatening Park Lane.

(Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

< 2461 > of 20
Heavy burning from the Thomas Fire is visible Saturday behind the Upper Village in Montecito. The blaze jumped San Ysidro Canyon and was buring in Hot Springs and Cold Springs canyons.

(Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

< 2464 > of 20
The Thomas Fire from Picacho Lane.

(Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

< 2465 > of 20
Fire trucks assigned to the Thomas Fire stage in the area of Mountain Drive and Cold Springs. The blaze, fanned by gusty winds, jumped San Ysidro Canyon Saturday and was burning to the west.

(Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

< 2466 > of 20
Fire engines line up on Ashley Road in Montecito Saturday.

(Michel Brewer photo)

< 2472 > of 20
Smoke from the Thomas Fire burns behind Montecito midday Saturday, with the Santa Barbara Mission seen in the foreground.

(Ronald Williams photo)

< 2473 > of 20
Smoke from the Thomas Fire hazes Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara Saturday morning.

(Missy Macfadyen photo)

< 2474 > of 20
Montecito Peak Saturday as seen from Montecito.

(Bill Macfadyen photo)

< 2475 > of 20
The massive plume of smoke from the Thomas Fire can be seen from “Noleta” early Saturday afternoon

(Lauren Hanson photo)

< 2476 > of 20
 
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 7:35 p.m. | December 16, 2017 | 7:51 a.m.

This story was last updated at 7:35 p.m.

Fanned by gusty north winds, the Thomas Fire was challenging firefighters in multiple places on Saturday afternoon, and continuing its march to the west.

It spread to 267,500 acres by Saturday night and was 40-percent contained. 

Efforts by firefighters to hold the fire in San Ysidro Canyon and stop the spread of the giant wildfire were blown away in the early hours on Saturday as winds gusting to 65 mph propelled the flames into populated areas.

The fire moved through Hot Springs Canyon to Cold Springs Canyon, and was burning on Montecito Peak.

County Fire Chief Eric Peterson said Saturday afternoon that the fire made a significant run west and was burning above Westmont College and into Parma Park that afternoon.

It had not passed Gibraltar Road as of 4 p.m. but was heading that direction, he said.

“We knew that what has happened, could happen, and has,” he said.

The Thomas Fire burns west in Santa Barbara County Saturday, as seen looking east from Gibraltar Road. Click to view larger
The Thomas Fire burns west in Santa Barbara County Saturday, as seen looking east from Gibraltar Road.  (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Fire officials have been worried about these high winds for days, and Santa Barbara County released a slew of new mandatory evacuation orders Saturday morning, in addition to expanding the voluntary evacuation warning areas.

The Thomas Fire did start burning into the Tea Fire burn area Saturday and, as officials hoped, slowed down its growth considerably, Peterson noted as a bit of good news.

Sheriff Bill Brown said his department activated mutual aid requests, so law enforcement officers from within and outside the county have responded to help with mandatory evacuations and patrolling evacuating areas. The California National Guard has also responded, he said.

“We’ve had a challenging day today,” he said, likening Saturday to a “tabletop scenario.”

In addition to the Thomas Fire’s march west and increasing evacuation areas, the South Coast was hit with Highway 101 closures due to rollover accidents( including a crashed gasoline tanker truck near Goleta), the CHP closed Highway 154 indefinitely to increase access for fire equipment, and another vegetation fire started in the Drum Canyon area south of Los Alamos.

The CHP has also shut down many Highway 101 off-ramps in both directions in the Santa Barbara, Montecito and Summerland areas. 

Heavy flames and smoke were visible earlier in the day from Montecito’s Upper Village, and a fleet of fire engines remained in position to protect homes and other structures in Montecito.

The Thomas Fire burns near homes on Mountain Drive Saturday. Click to view larger
The Thomas Fire burns near homes on Mountain Drive Saturday. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

Active burning was reported in Cold Springs Canyon, with flames reported on both sides of the 200 block of East Mountain Drive west of the Cold Springs trailhead.

Multiple strike teams of five engines each were on scene in that area for structure protection.

Fire also was charring toward Gibraltar Road, where fire officials previously had established a major fuel break.

There were also incorrect reports that the fire had reached the upper areas of Rattlesnake Canyon.

Flames also were reported near Westmont College, and flare-up was reported east of San Ysidro Canyon, in the area of Park Lane.

"The most dangerous part is you really can’t see where the head of the fire is," said Mike Eliason, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

A firefighter douses flames from the Thomas Fire Saturday in the Mountain Drive area of Montecito. The blaze, fanned by gusty winds, jumped San Ysidro Canyon Saturday and was burning to the west. Click to view larger
A firefighter douses flames from the Thomas Fire Saturday in the Mountain Drive area of Montecito. The blaze, fanned by gusty winds, jumped San Ysidro Canyon Saturday and was burning to the west. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

Wind conditions through the day have been too gusty to allow much use of helicopters in the firefight, Eliason said.

Shortly before 11 a.m., National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Fisher told Noozhawk it appeared the winds had peaked, and had diminished in some areas.

"The winds should slowly back down through the afternoon," Fisher said.

The most recent wind readings included 32 mph, with gusts to 47 mph, on Gibraltar Ridge; 10 mph with gusts to 24 at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden; and 10 mph with gusts to 46 mph in Montecito.

Winds in the city of Santa Barbara were at 5 mph.

There were reports of at least one structure lost Saturday morning, but that could not be immediately confirmed.

New mandatory evacuation orders were issued for the areas north of Foothill Road from Highway 154 east to Mission Canyon Road, and for the area north of Highway 101, south of 192, west of Toro Canyon Road, and east of Summit Road/east of the Country Club.

Heavy burning from the Thomas Fire is visible Saturday behind the Upper Village in Montecito. The blaze jumped San Ysidro Canyon and was buring in Hot Springs and Cold Springs canyons. Click to view larger
Heavy burning from the Thomas Fire is visible Saturday behind the Upper Village in Montecito. The blaze jumped San Ysidro Canyon and was buring in Hot Springs and Cold Springs canyons. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

A new evacuation warning was issued for all areas of Montecito and Santa Barbara south of Highway 101 to the coast, and east of the zoo to San Ysidro Road.

Evacuation warnings also were issued for the area in Santa Barbara from Constance/Alameda Padre Serra/South Salinas Street on the north and east, Highway 101 on the south, and West Mission Street to State Street on the west; for North San Marcos Road to Highway 154 and north of Cathedral Oaks Road to the intersection of Highway 154 and North San Marcos (near top of San Marcos Pass); and for the area south of Highway 192, west of Mission Canyon Road, north of State Street, and east of the Nomad Village/San Vicente Mobile Home Park.

Santa Barbara police spokesman Anthony Wagner said Saturday afternoon that an estimated 20,000 people live within the city's mandatory evacuation areas and another 22,000 live within the voluntary evacuation areas. 

Saturday night, a voluntary evacuation warning was issued for the Painted Cave area, north of Highway 154 and south of East Camino Cielo along Painted Cave Road. 

Click here for Noozhawk's Evacuation Update page and click here for an interactive map from Santa Barbara County.

“This thing is just coming down off the hills,” Capt. David Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department told Noozhawk.

Firefighters has hoped to make a stand in San Ysidro Canyon after carving a containment line up the rugged mountainside, but the winds proved too much.

The flames were moving rapidly toward the huge fuel break that crews have established east of Gibraltar Road.

Gusty conditions were making it difficult for helicopters to operate.

“The smoke is horrific,” Zaniboni said, adding that visibility in Montecito was very poor.

Zaniboni urged anyone still in the mandatory evacuation areas to leave immediately.

Two of the three northbound Highway 101 lanes near Turnpike Road reopened as of 4 p.m. Saturday, after a long closure due to a gasoline tanker truck crash and 5,000-gallon spill onto the roadway and nearby areas.

The CHP also announced that State Route 154 would be closed to through traffic indefinitely, between Santa Barbara and the State Route 246 in the Santa Ynez Valley.

There is a Thomas Fire base camp at Lake Cachuma and there have been daily morning closures to make way for fire equipment. 

Locals can get through the State Route 154 closure with proper identification. 

There are many local road closures in place due to mandatory evacuation areas, and the CHP also closed many Highway 101 off-ramps in the Montecito and Summerland areas Saturday afternoon.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Click here to sign up for Noozhawk’s free breaking news text alerts to your cell phone.

Click here for current N-95 mask distribution sites and air quality information.

For Thomas Fire fire response information, check the Santa Barbara County and Ventura County websites

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 