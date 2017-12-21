Thomas Fire Recovery Assistance Meeting Scheduled in Carpinteria Friday

Thomas Fire officials will hold a community meeting in Carpinteria Friday to give people information on rebuilding their homes, hazardous materials clean-up and other fire-related issues.

The recovery assistance meeting is scheduled at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Carpinteria Community Church, 1111 Vallecito Rd.

Santa Barbara County officials said the meeting will be a one-stop location for people to get services and information from representatives of local, state and federal agencies.

"This is the first step to the many that will follow in our community recovery process," the county said in a statement Thursday.

Officials have not given a final number on destroyed or damaged structures in Santa Barbara County, but said about 12 structures were damaged or destroyed on Saturday out of 1,300 that were at risk from the wind-fueled flames.

On Monday, officials said 26 structures, including 16 homes, have been destroyed by the fire in Santa Barbara County, and another 15 structures, including nine homes, have been damaged.

All evacuation orders and warnings were lifted Thursday, as fire officials felt good about the progress made on the 272,200-acres blaze.

Santa Barbara County has a Thomas Fire information line people can call at 805.681.5542.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.