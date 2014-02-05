Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 6:22 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Dr. Thomas Heck to Present ‘Creating a Personal Archive’ at Genealogical Society Meeting

By Glenn Avolio for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society | February 5, 2014 | 8:10 a.m.

Dr. Thomas Heck
Dr. Thomas Heck

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly general meeting from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 15 at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St.

This month’s speaker, Dr. Thomas Heck, offers a PowerPoint presentation, "Creating a Personal Archive: What Do We Need to Think About?"

Dr. Heck received his bachelor of arts degree from the University of Notre Dame in humanities and music history, his Ph.D. from Yale in musicology and his master of library science degree from the University of Southern California in academic librarianship.

He is a consultant, author, editor, website designer, lecturer, appraiser and independent scholar with expertise in the field of library and archives administration with special emphasis on the appropriate use of scanning and digitization to improve access to special collections of various kinds, both private and public.

Dr. Heck says he will use this talk to help him organize for a short course that he has scheduled with SBCC’s Center for Lifelong Learning covering such topics as: get your family photos and personal documents out of the shoebox; techniques used by professional librarians and archivists to preserve precious papers; paper (reformatting, acid-free paper); photos, video and audio recordings; and best practices in the rapidly evolving world of digitization.

Special interest groups will meet at 9:30 a.m. for Beginning Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy and Computer Genealogy and at 9 a.m. for JewishGen. The featured program starts at 10:30 a.m.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful presentation.

Click here for a calendar of genealogical events.

— Glenn Avolio is publicity chairman for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 