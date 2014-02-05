Dr. Thomas Heck to Present ‘Creating a Personal Archive’ at Genealogical Society Meeting

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly general meeting from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 15 at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St.

This month’s speaker, Dr. Thomas Heck, offers a PowerPoint presentation, "Creating a Personal Archive: What Do We Need to Think About?"

Dr. Heck received his bachelor of arts degree from the University of Notre Dame in humanities and music history, his Ph.D. from Yale in musicology and his master of library science degree from the University of Southern California in academic librarianship.

He is a consultant, author, editor, website designer, lecturer, appraiser and independent scholar with expertise in the field of library and archives administration with special emphasis on the appropriate use of scanning and digitization to improve access to special collections of various kinds, both private and public.

Dr. Heck says he will use this talk to help him organize for a short course that he has scheduled with SBCC’s Center for Lifelong Learning covering such topics as: get your family photos and personal documents out of the shoebox; techniques used by professional librarians and archivists to preserve precious papers; paper (reformatting, acid-free paper); photos, video and audio recordings; and best practices in the rapidly evolving world of digitization.

Special interest groups will meet at 9:30 a.m. for Beginning Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy and Computer Genealogy and at 9 a.m. for JewishGen. The featured program starts at 10:30 a.m.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful presentation.

— Glenn Avolio is publicity chairman for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.