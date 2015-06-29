Thomas Joseph Easterbrook of Santa Barbara, 1957-2015

Posted on June 29, 2015 | 7:57 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

On Sunday, June 21, 2015, our beloved Son, Husband, Brother and Father, Thomas Joseph Easterbrook, passed from this world. He was 57.

Tom was born on July 9, 1957. He is survived by his mother, Joan Harrison Easterbrook; his wife, Selsy Easterbrook; and his children, Robert Easterbrook, Jim Easterbrook and Kaitlyn Easterbrook. Additionally, Tom has three siblings: sister Erin (Boyd) Easterbrook, Mark Easterbrook and Matthew Easterbrook.



Tom experienced an eventful life. He served honorably for the Fresno and Tulare county sheriff’s departments.

He became a pilot early in the 1980s and amassed many flight hours working for security air transports. He soon piloted private concerns for many corporate clients. In time, his commercial experience put him to work for Northwest and Delta airlines flying his beloved 757 aircraft.



Tom was a jack of all trades and a master of many! A brilliant marksman, an accomplished swimmer and weightlifter, Tom was just special!

He lifted the spirits of so many around him. He solved problems and saved lives. He was a beautiful Man, Son, Father, Husband and brother.

He always said “if you are not part of the solution you are part of the problem”! You can’t be either if you don’t care, and Tom did. He was my Brother!

A rosary and services are pending. Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.