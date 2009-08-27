Thomas LeBreton Macleod Jr., 1931-2009

Obituaries

Thomas LeBreton Macleod Jr., a wonderful father, husband and grandfather, passed away on August 16, 2009, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 3, 1921, in Phoenix to parents Thomas L. and Minnie Macleod. He was their only son growing up in Arizona.

Tom earned his wings at the young age of 16. He enlisted in the Navy at age 18 and graduated from flight school at the U.S. Navel Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas. He continued to serve his country in the U.S. Naval Reserves until his retirement in 1989. Tom was a highly decorated naval aviator, with more than 14 medals, including the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal with four gold stars. He flew more than 30 combat-strike missions during World War II and the Korean War, and received a personal letter from then President Harry S. Truman for distinguished service with honor to his country.

After his service, Tom received his bachelor’s degree in geology from UCLA and master’s in business administration at USC. He began his successful and professional career at Wilshire and Bell Petroleum but soon directed his love for aviation while in the Navy Reserves to a lifelong career as the senior consulting engineer for Lockheed International programs, retiring after 25 years from a successful global business enterprise.

Tom married Ann Baciu in Santa Barbara in 1950. They moved to Pacific Palisades and raised three sons. Tom enjoyed extensive travels with his wife. As a family they would spend summers on the island of Hawaii, where they would spend hours on the beach and in the surf.

Tom was a very devoted, caring and loving father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed his family and was very proud of his children.

Tom is survived by his sons, Ron Macleod and wife Andra and grandchildren Grayson and Hudson, and Scott Macleod and wife Diana and grandchildren Maile and Miles. Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Ann, and son Tommy.

He will be buried with full military honors in a private service at the Santa Barbara Cemetery on August 28, 2009. Tom will be honored by an aerial salute from F-A18s from Naval Air Station Lemoore in the traditional “missing-man” formation.