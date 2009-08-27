Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 8:16 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Obituaries

Thomas LeBreton Macleod Jr., 1931-2009

Decorated Navy aviator will receive 'missing-man' aerial salute during Friday service

By Macleod Family | August 27, 2009 | 7:55 p.m.

Thomas LeBreton Macleod Jr., a wonderful father, husband and grandfather, passed away on August 16, 2009, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 3, 1921, in Phoenix to parents Thomas L. and Minnie Macleod. He was their only son growing up in Arizona.

Tom earned his wings at the young age of 16. He enlisted in the Navy at age 18 and graduated from flight school at the U.S. Navel Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas. He continued to serve his country in the U.S. Naval Reserves until his retirement in 1989. Tom was a highly decorated naval aviator, with more than 14 medals, including the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal with four gold stars. He flew more than 30 combat-strike missions during World War II and the Korean War, and received a personal letter from then President Harry S. Truman for distinguished service with honor to his country.

After his service, Tom received his bachelor’s degree in geology from UCLA and master’s in business administration at USC. He began his successful and professional career at Wilshire and Bell Petroleum but soon directed his love for aviation while in the Navy Reserves to a lifelong career as the senior consulting engineer for Lockheed International programs, retiring after 25 years from a successful global business enterprise.

Tom married Ann Baciu in Santa Barbara in 1950. They moved to Pacific Palisades and raised three sons. Tom enjoyed extensive travels with his wife. As a family they would spend summers on the island of Hawaii, where they would spend hours on the beach and in the surf.

Tom was a very devoted, caring and loving father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed his family and was very proud of his children.

Tom is survived by his sons, Ron Macleod and wife Andra and grandchildren Grayson and Hudson, and Scott Macleod and wife Diana and grandchildren Maile and Miles. Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Ann, and son Tommy.

He will be buried with full military honors in a private service at the Santa Barbara Cemetery on August 28, 2009. Tom will be honored by an aerial salute from F-A18s from Naval Air Station Lemoore in the traditional “missing-man” formation.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 