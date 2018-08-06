Thomas Lehman-Grady Smith Win Santa Barbara Classic in a Playoff

Golf

The team of Thomas Lehman and Grady Smith won the championship flight of the Santa Barbara Classic two-player, best-ball golf tournament in a playoff Sunday at the Santa Barbara Golf Club.

Lehman and Smith defeated the local team of Ben Tumbel and Dave Aarons on the first playoff hole after the teams finished tied at 16-under par 124 for 36 holes.

Lehman, a Cal Poly senior and the son of PGA and Senior Tour professional Tom Lehman, the 1996 British Open Champion, took care of business in the playoff. After hitting his tee shot into a fairway bunker on No. 1, he followed with an impressive bunker shot that bounced on the fringe and rolled to within inches of the cup. He tapped in for birdie.

Aarons had a 40-foot birdie putt to extend the playoff and came up short.

Aarons and Tumbel shot 62s on both days

Lehman and Smith, a Cal Poly graduate, carded a 63 on the first day and were tied for second place with Santa Barbara High standouts Isaac Stone and Preston Gomersall. Lehman-Smith shot a 61 on Sunday while Stone-Gomersall came in with a 66 and finished in seventh place on the leaderboard at 129.

Next up for Lehman is the U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach.

Ben Scribner and Jordan Scott were third at 127 and three teams tied for fourth (Bobby Schaffer-Tyler Crawford), Brandon Gama-John Gilles, the 2017 champions, and Jeff Wilson-Todd Barsotti) at 128. Brian Helton and Scott Helton placed eighth at 130 and Kelly Foy-Preston Foy and Mark Paveltich-Maverick Paveltich tied for ninth at 133.

Danny Carroll and Ian Selbie fired a final-round 59 after a 65 on Saturday and won the San Miguel Flight with a total of 124. J.R. Tricase-Michael Holmstom won the Santa Rosa Flight ( 65-60—126) and Carlos Davalos-Matt Pearson captured the Anacapa Flight (68-58—126).

