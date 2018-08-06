Monday, August 6 , 2018, 6:00 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

Thomas Lehman-Grady Smith Win Santa Barbara Classic in a Playoff

Thomas Lehman out of the bunker on No. 1` Click to view larger
Thomas Lehman hits out of a fairway bunker on No. 1 during a playoff for first place in the Santa Barbara Classic. The shot landed inches from the hole, and Lehman tapped in for a birdie to clinch the championship. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 6, 2018 | 2:13 p.m.

The team of Thomas Lehman and Grady Smith won the championship flight of the Santa Barbara Classic two-player, best-ball golf tournament in a playoff Sunday at the Santa Barbara Golf Club.

Thomas Lehman and Grady Smith, 2018 SB Classic champions Click to view larger
The team of Thomas Lehman, left, and Grady Smith won the championship flight of the 2018 Santa Barbara Classic. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Lehman and Smith defeated the local team of Ben Tumbel and Dave Aarons on the first playoff hole after the teams finished tied at 16-under par 124 for 36 holes.

Lehman, a Cal Poly senior and the son of PGA and Senior Tour professional Tom Lehman, the 1996 British Open Champion, took care of business in the playoff. After hitting his tee shot into a fairway bunker on No. 1, he followed with an impressive bunker shot that bounced on the fringe and rolled to within inches of the cup. He tapped in for birdie.

Aarons had a 40-foot birdie putt to extend the playoff and came up short.

Aarons and Tumbel shot 62s on both days

Lehman and Smith, a Cal Poly graduate, carded a 63 on the first day and were tied for second place with Santa Barbara High standouts Isaac Stone and Preston Gomersall. Lehman-Smith shot a 61 on Sunday while Stone-Gomersall came in with a 66 and finished in seventh place on the leaderboard at 129.

Next up for Lehman is the U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach.

Ben Scribner and Jordan Scott were third at 127 and three teams tied for fourth (Bobby Schaffer-Tyler Crawford), Brandon Gama-John Gilles, the 2017 champions, and Jeff Wilson-Todd Barsotti) at 128. Brian Helton and Scott Helton placed eighth at 130 and Kelly Foy-Preston Foy and Mark Paveltich-Maverick Paveltich tied for ninth at 133.

Danny Carroll and Ian Selbie fired a final-round 59 after a 65 on Saturday and won the San Miguel Flight with a total of 124. J.R. Tricase-Michael Holmstom won the Santa Rosa Flight ( 65-60—126) and Carlos Davalos-Matt Pearson captured the Anacapa Flight (68-58—126).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 