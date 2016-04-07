Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 12:19 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Thomas Rollerson, Brian J. Smith Join Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Board

By Kyrie Belme for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | April 7, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

Thomas Rollerson
Brian J. Smith

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is pleased to announce the addition of Thomas Rollerson and Brian J. Smith to its board of directors.

Rollerson an advocate for all things good, is principal at TWR Advisors, a consulting service that forges strategic partnerships and develops ambassador programs with the goal of generating funds and genuine awareness for organizations whose mission is to impact the greater good. 

Rollerson melds his for-profit and nonprofit experiences to serve individuals, family, community, celebrity or corporate foundations by advising on mission, strategy, grant making and assessment, nonprofits in fundraising, board development and program strategy.

Previously, Rollerson was a casting director for The Atmosphere Agency, executive vice president at G.S.G. Publishing, national company manager and tour director with Access Theater, and most notably the founder, president and CEO of Dream Foundation.

Smith is a retired executive vice president and chief financial officer of IMC Global Inc., one of the world’s leading producers and distributors of phosphate and potash crop nutrients, and a former executive vice president and chief financial officer of W.R. Grace & Co., a leading producer of specialty chemical products and services. 

Smith and his wife, Janet, have been full-time residents of Santa Barbara since 2004. 

Smith graduated cum laude from the University of Scranton in 1965 and completed graduate studies in international business at Georgia State University.

Serving the country on active duty for three years, he was commissioned an officer in the U.S. Army after successfully completing Officer Candidate School and was a decorated veteran of the 4th Infantry Division in Vietnam.

Smith has served on the advisory board of Brown Brothers Harriman in Palm Beach and currently is a volunteer with VNHC.

Kyrie Belme is the marketing and public relations coordinator at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

