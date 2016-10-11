Thomas S. H. Miano of Santa Maria 1935-2016

Posted on October 11, 2016 | 10:32 p.m.

Thomas S.H. Miano was born June 20, 1935, to Benedetto and Madelyn Miano. He graduated from San Bernardino High School in 1953, and University of Redlands.

Tom was also in the U.S. Army where he developed his passion for photography. He married his high-school sweetheart, Suzanne Deanna Morse, and was married 55 years before she passed in 2013.

Tom loved his family, camping in his motorhome, and tinkering in his self-proclaimed "Area 51."

He was a devout Catholic, and a proud Sicilian American. Tom also enjoyed the many friends he met through his experiences as a long-time active member of the Santa Maria 4 Wheelers, as well as working and volunteering at the Marian Hospital ER. He was a very caring man and would never have a first-aid kit more than an arms-reach away.

Thomas is survived by his three children: Marco Miano, Cheryl Priestman and Danny Miano; five grandchildren: Nicole Abernethy, Candice Allen, Alisyn Miano, Corbin Miano and Cameron Miano; and eight great-grandchildren: Caleb, Penney, Riley, Brayden, Ryder, Bryce, Kieran and Lane.

Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, we love you and will miss you.

A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, 1190 E Clark Ave, Santa Maria.

Send donations in lieu of flowers to: Marian Foundation, 1400 E. Church St., Santa Maria, 93454 in memory of Thomas "Tom" Miano for the emergency-room expansion project.

