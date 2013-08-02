Friday, June 22 , 2018, 4:54 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Thomas Schmid: ‘My Y Story’ Spans Decades and the Country

By Thomas Schmid for the Santa Barbara Family YMCA | August 2, 2013 | 9:08 a.m.

The current national YMCA initiative to ask people to recount “My Y Story” offers the opportunity for me to share my own. I’m still in my 60s, but my Y story reaches into eight decades.

Thomas Schmid
Thomas Schmid, an active older adult specialist for the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, stands in front of the bulletin board displaying stories submitted by Y members. (Santa Barbara Family YMCA photo)

My best friend in kindergarten and I (this was 1949) were taken by our mothers to the downtown Houston YWCA for swimming lessons, where we were issued girls’ bathing suits. We immediately rebelled and were transferred to the YMCA, where we swam naked! This was 40 years after the Y began an emphasis “to teach every man and boy in North America” to swim.

In the 1950s, I participated in Gra-Y and day camps, and in the summer of 1953 I went to resident camp near Wimberly in Texas Hill Country.

During the summers of 1962 and 1963, I took evening classes at South Texas Junior College, which, along with the South Texas College of Law, was founded by and located in the downtown Houston Y. It was a great way to pick up an English or government course, have a swim before class (men wore bathing suits by then) and meet other young adults from around the city.

Founded at the Y in 1923, the South Texas Colleges moved into their own building in the later '60s and in 1974 became the University of Houston Downtown Campus. This junior college and law school were two of more than 20 colleges and universities in America begun in and by local YMCAs.

While on active duty in the U.S. Coast Guard, 1966 to 1968, I often swam at the Y in Greenville, Miss.

From 1973 to 1977, I served as pastor of the Eastminster Presbyterian Church of New Orleans, where three Y executives were among our membership. Because the New Orleans East Y consisted only of an outdoor pool, the Y asked for use of Eastminster’s educational rooms to host evening classes. It was a happy partnership, and my young family became involved in gymnastics and other Y programs. We all swam together on summer evenings at the Y.

In Lincoln, Neb., I was pastor of the First Presbyterian Church from 1988 to 1996. It was in Lincoln that I swam at and served on the Committee of Management for the downtown Y.

After my wife, Beth, finished her degree at the University of Nebraska, she took her first professional job with the Lincoln Northeast Y as child care director. The personnel training she received from the national Y assisted me in my pastoral role as staff supervisor.

In 2008, our daughter, Rachel, who was living in Santa Barbara, was seeking appropriate child care for her twins. We were still living in the Washington, D.C., area, but Beth suggested that Rachel check in with her local Y to see what kind of preschool it might offer. Ethan and Noah were enrolled here until they went to kindergarten in 2010.

Beth and I retired in 2009 and moved to Santa Barbara in 2010. The preschool director was taking maternity leave and Rachel told Beth that she should take the part-time three-month job, that her background in early childhood education and the Y made her ideal for the position. One thing led to another, and she served as the director of the Y Preschool for three years before she retired again in June.

As a result of Beth’s work, I began to volunteer. In July 2011, I became the program specialist for active older adults, a part-time job I continue to enjoy.

What’s your story? It is hoped that these memories will prompt others to recount their own Y stories. Look for the opportunity through your local YMCA.

Participation and projects vary by branch so visit us at www.ciymca.org or contact your local YMCA for detailed information.

» Camrillo Family YMCA, 3111 Village at the Park Drive, 805.484.0423

» Lompoc Family YMCA, 201 W. College Ave., 805.736.3483

» Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Lane, 805.969.3288

» Santa Barbara Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Way, 805.687.7727

» Stuart C. Gildred YMCA, 900 North Refugio Road in Santa Ynez, 805.686.2037

» Ventura Family YMCA, 3760 Telegraph Road, 805.642.2131

— Thomas Schmid is an active older adult specialist for the Santa Barbara Family YMCA.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 