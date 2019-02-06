Thomas Schultheis: A Look at Local, State Real Estate Market Statistics

This week I felt that it would be nice to give you a quick overview of some market stats. Your Realtor should be able to send you a more in-depth look at what we are seeing locally.

Statewide Real Estate Statistics:

California home sales experienced a decline on a seasonally-adjusted annualized rate down 11.6 percent from December 2017. The statewide median home price was $557,600 in December, up 1.5 percent from $546,550 in December 2017.

“The housing market continued to shift in December and drift downward as sales have fallen double digits for the past three out of four months,” said Jared Martin, president of the California Association of Realtors (C.A.R).

“This trend is expected to continue, as buyers remain cautious about the murky housing market outlook due primarily to the volatility in the financial markets and uncertainty in the economic and political arenas,” Martin said.

Santa Barbara Area Statistics (Goleta to Carpinteria):

Santa Barbara home sales were down 8.1 percent from December 2017 and the median sales price was down 2.4 percent. Conversely, condominium sales were up 1 percent year over year, while the median sales price was up 3.1 percent.

As expected, both the number of active home and condo listings were up 2.8 percent and 17.4 percent in 2018 from 2017, respectively.

“In the coming months, we expect a brief hiccup in sales, as the government shutdown temporarily delayed closings due to interruptions in IRS income verification or the processing of HUD, VA and USDA loans,” said Leslie Appleton-Young, C.A.R. senior vice president and chief economist.

It is important to know that every real estate market and community reacts differently to economic, political and environmental factors. Should interest rates rise over the course of the next year, affordability on those dependent on financing could be negatively affected.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors recommends you “Call your Realtor“ to learn more about what the real estate market is doing in your specific area and how to make strategic and educated steps forward when buying or selling.

