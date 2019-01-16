Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Wednesday, January 16 , 2019, 4:28 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Thomas Schultheis: Delving Into Sewer Lateral Inspections

By Thomas Schultheis | January 16, 2019 | 4:00 p.m.

One inspection that is commonly a part of real estate transactions is a sewer lateral inspection. If the sewer line is deemed defective, it can be a costly repair and can put strain on a transaction for obvious reasons.

These inspections are usually performed by local plumbers with the appropriate equipment and experience.

To complicate things, the city of Santa Barbara has a Sewer Lateral Inspection Program (SLIP) where, when the city thinks there is an issue with a line, it is requiring homeowners to perform a video inspection of their sewer lateral by a qualified plumber who meets the National Association of Sewer Services Companies standards.

After the inspection, the video of the sewer line is reviewed by the city SLIP. If the city determines the lateral to be non-compliant, the private-property owner is deemed responsible for the repairs and costs. The private-property owner will have about 90 days to have the repairs completed.

Aside from the possibility of having to deal with an ill-timed and costly repair, one issue that can arise is the fact that the standard sewer lateral inspection a plumber performs may not meet the standards the city of Santa Barbara requires

For example, a buyer may correctly assume the sewer line in their new home functions faultlessly based on the inspection report they received, only to later have it fall short of the city of Santa Barbara standards and be required to have it repaired or replaced.

This is not to suggest that plumbers are not advising their clients appropriately. To prevent potential misunderstanding, be sure to clarify with your plumber about what type of inspection you would like.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors urges residents to “Call your Realtor” to learn more about sewer lateral inspections, the SLIP Program and what can be done to prevent unexpected and/or costly repairs.

— Thomas Schultheis is with Prudential California Realty and can be reached at 805.729.2802 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 