Thomas Schultheis: Round of Applause for Realtors Action Fund Committee

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors spotlights a single committee each month whose members dedicate their time and expertise to address the divergent interests of our members and help develop effective polices.

February’s spotlight is on the Realtors Action Fund Committee (RAF). The RAF Committee is dedicated to protecting and advancing Realtors interest in government.

The RAF Committee accomplishes its goal by raising money to fund the protection of private-property rights through supporting valuable political advocacy programs. These programs value the ideals of homeownership, private-property rights, free enterprise, and responsible government.

Now more than ever, it is critical for Realtors across California to come together and speak about the stability that a sound and dynamic real estate market brings to this state and nation.

We at the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors believe responsible homeownership is a necessary pillar of a healthy and stable community. Homeownership helps stabilize communities, helps stabilize housing costs, and encourages saving through appreciation and paying down a mortgage.

Members of the GRC Committee include Doug Van Pelt (chair), Staci Caplan, Isaac Garret, Louis Manzo, Christopher Smith, Reyne Stapelmann, and SBAOR staff liaison Krista Pleiser.

The SBAOR applauds the RAF Committee’s service and dedication to protecting the real estate industry and rights of private-property owners.

— Thomas Schultheis is with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, and can be reached at 805.729.2802 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

RAF Committee Photo.jpeg