Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, February 13 , 2019, 7:14 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Thomas Schultheis: Round of Applause for Realtors Action Fund Committee

Group dedicated to protecting private-property rights

Realtors Action Fund Committee members.
Realtors Action Fund Committee members. (Courtesy photo)
By Thomas Schultheis | February 13, 2019 | 4:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors spotlights a single committee each month whose members dedicate their time and expertise to address the divergent interests of our members and help develop effective polices.

February’s spotlight is on the Realtors Action Fund Committee (RAF). The RAF Committee is dedicated to protecting and advancing Realtors interest in government.

The RAF Committee accomplishes its goal by raising money to fund the protection of private-property rights through supporting valuable political advocacy programs. These programs value the ideals of homeownership, private-property rights, free enterprise, and responsible government.

Now more than ever, it is critical for Realtors across California to come together and speak about the stability that a sound and dynamic real estate market brings to this state and nation.

We at the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors believe responsible homeownership is a necessary pillar of a healthy and stable community.   Homeownership helps stabilize communities, helps stabilize housing costs, and encourages saving through appreciation and paying down a mortgage.

Members of the GRC Committee include Doug Van Pelt (chair), Staci Caplan, Isaac Garret, Louis Manzo, Christopher Smith, Reyne Stapelmann, and SBAOR staff liaison Krista Pleiser.

The SBAOR applauds the RAF Committee’s service and dedication to protecting the real estate industry and rights of private-property owners.

— Thomas Schultheis is with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, and can be reached at 805.729.2802 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

RAF Committee Photo.jpeg

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 