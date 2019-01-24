Thomas Schultheis: Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Tips Hat to Government Relations Committee

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBOAR) spotlights a single committee each month that dedicates its time and expertise to address the divergent interests of our members and help develop effective polices.

SBAOR’s vision is to be the trusted voice for real estate, a progressive resource for our community, and an advocate for our members and the public we serve.

January’s spotlight is on the Government Relations Committee.

The Government Relations Committee (GRC) continuously monitors what our local governments are doing and makes sure their regulations are founded on reason and aren’t too onerous.

A few of the issues the GRC Committee is currently addressing are: Zoning Information Reports (ZIR), sewer laterals, landlord and tenant protections, and Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU).

Members of the Government Relations Committee include: Andy Alexander (chair), Laurel Abbott, Alec Bruice, Staci Caplan, Michael Carlyon, Jarrett Gorin, Brian Johnson, David Kim, Marcos Lazaro, Jennifer Le Mert, Kalia Rork, Geoff Rue, Adrienne Schuele, Reyne Stapelmann, Angella Tai, Erik Taiji, Doug Van Pelt and Krista Pleiser (staff liaison).

The efforts of this committee directly benefit our community by challenging regulatory imbalance and overreach when it pertains to private property rights.

Thank you, GRC members, for your dedication and service to our members and community.

— Thomas Schultheis is with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, and can be reached at 805.729.2802 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .