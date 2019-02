The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors 2019 Real Estate Market Update took place last week at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

The market update was broken up into four categories. First to present was top-producing agent Dan Encell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, who discussed the luxury markets of Montecito and Hope Ranch.

The second presentation was on the Santa Barbara market presented by sixth-generation Santa Barbara resident Jean Sedar of Coldwell Banker.

Next, Steve Brown of the Radius Group broke down the commercial real estate sector, while Jordan Levine of the California Association of Realtors concluded the event by speaking on the entire California real estate market.

It is important to note that all four speakers were optimistic about 2019 and expect the market to slow down slightly because of high sales prices and mortgage rate increases.

The SBAOR would like to thank all the sponsors who made this event possible: Homebridge Financial, the Santa Barbara Independent, First American Title, US Bank, Finance of America Mortgage, WinTrust Mortgage, Escalera Pest Control, Styled & Staged, American Riviera Bank, On Q Financial, Synergy One Lending, Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Fidelity National Title Group, Old Republic Home Protection, Sotheby’s, Berkshire Hathaway, Coldwell Banker and Village Properties.

