Thomas Schultheis: Setting Expectations And Minimizing Surprise

By Thomas Schultheis | January 30, 2019 | 4:00 p.m.

If you have ever been a part of a real estate transaction, you have probably learned that it is not always a straightforward and easy process.

From high emotions on both sides of the transaction to unexpected issues with the property or loan process, it can be difficult to finish without some sort of surprise. I also think we can all agree that attempting to minimize the chance of issues arising is a good thing.

In this article I would like to speak briefly about one way to save some time, hassle and money. Please note that your Realtor will help you to strategize about how best to accomplish your specific goals and that every buyer’s and seller’s situation is unique.

The advice I am about to give is merely my opinion and is based on my experiences in residential sales and my observations over the past decade.

As you may know, buyers have the opportunity to perform due diligence during the escrow process. This due diligence generally involves reviewing seller disclosures and performing numerous inspections so they can learn as much as possible about the property (e.g. physical condition, geographic location, and other influences and factors).

More often than not, these investigations can bring to light unrecognized property issues. These issues can often lead to a second round of negotiations between the buyer and seller, jeopardizing the transaction’s success.

I am sure that readers who have been through the home buying or selling process are recalling a few memories right about now.

Can you imagine how this experience might be better if both the buyer and seller were, for the most part, fully aware of the main property issues before their initial negotiations — how they could both rest assured the negotiated price was not likely to change?

There are a handful of sellers and Realtors in our community who have adopted the method of pre-market inspections and immediate disclosure, but by no means is it a standard of practice yet.

It is true this costs money up front, but I firmly believe that the seller will recoup this investment upon the sale. I also firmly believe that when sellers prepare inspections and disclosures before listing and pricing their properties, it decreases the probability of a failed escrow. 

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors urges you to “Call your Realtor” to learn more about how to prepare your property for sale, how to increase your chances of a smooth transaction, and how to meet your specific needs.

— Thomas Schultheis is with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, and can be reached at 805.729.2802 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

