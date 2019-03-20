Thomas Schultheis: Take a Bow, Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Statistical Review Committee

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors each month spotlights a committee whose members dedicate their time and expertise to address the divergent interests of our members and help develop effective policies.
For the month of March the committee spotlight goes to the Statistical Review Committee.
The Statistical Review Committee organizes the annual Real Estate Market Update held at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, sharing accurate statistics compiled from MLS (Multiple Listing Service) data.
The presenters are thoughtfully selected by the committee covering local, commercial and overall real estate-market trends.
Statistical Review Committee members include: Maurie McGuire (chair), Chris Agnoli, Karen Chackel, Edward Edick, Teri Gauthier, Matt Genovese, Samantha Ireland, Sue Irwin, Dianne Johnson, Francis Paolino, Kalia Rork, Patrice Serrani, Jacqueline Walters, Jim Witmer and staff liaison Kasey Gilles.
The association thanks the committee members for their service and dedication to creating a Real Estate Market Update that educates and prepares our members for their future business transactions.
— Thomas Schultheis is with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, and can be reached at 805.729.2802 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).