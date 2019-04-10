Thomas Schultheis: The Importance of Seller Disclosure, Buyer Due Diligence

This week I would like to discuss briefly the importance of seller disclosure and buyer due diligence. The concept is simple:

Buyers never like discovering something negative about the property on which they just spent their savings, and, conversely, sellers do not want to find themselves in a lawsuit over an accusation of concealing important information.

The good news is there are relatively simple ways to minimize the chances of the above-mentioned from happening.

For buyers: While the seller is legally required to disclose numerous features to you, they cannot disclose what they do not know. This is why it is very important for you to ask enough questions and to have appropriate professionals perform inspections — to satisfy your concerns and to educate yourself about the property and its location.

Because every buyer has a different set of concerns, it is important for you to voice those concerns to your Realtor so he or she can help you investigate appropriately.

Please review all the disclosures your Realtor gives you, as these are intended to make you aware of various factors that are not always considered during a purchase. More times than not, the disclosures will not apply to you or be issues for you, but every so often, they bring to light information you will be glad to know.

For sellers: This is your chance to inform the buyer of everything you know about the property and to protect yourself from issues down the road. Please do not make assumptions about what is and what is not important for a buyer to know. Let the buyer decide.

Your Realtor can advise you on how to make appropriate disclosures. Keeping maintenance records on your home will make your life easier, as sometimes it can be hard to remember everything that has occurred during your time as owner.

Acting in good faith essential. Correcting issues with a property is far more affordable than trying to untangle a situation in which trust has been lost and a buyer feels damaged.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors urges you to consult with your Realtor to learn about what sellers are required to disclose and how buyers can perform ample investigations to gain sufficient understanding of a property.

— Thomas Schultheis is with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, and can be reached at 805.729.2802 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .