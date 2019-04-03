Pixel Tracker

Thomas Schultheis: ‘Where There is a Will, There is a Way’

By Thomas Schultheis | April 3, 2019 | 4:00 p.m.

Realtors often have the opportunity to advise and represent first-time homebuyers in a purchase. Working with first-time homebuyers is, at least for me, one of the most rewarding experiences in the business.

Sadly, there are a number of people, currently renting, who do not feel that homeownership is attainable and therefore do not explore the benefits of homeownership or what it might take for them to become homeowners.

This is difficult for me to see, as I firmly believe homeownership is crucial to building personal wealth, strengthening communities, and providing stability for one’s family.

Homeownership should be a goal for most people, even if it is not a good fit at the moment.

In truth, attempting to buy a property for the first time can be quite overwhelming. The good news is there are professionals in your community eager to help educate you about the process and help you determine if it’s a realistic goal.

Unfortunately, I have observed a large information gap that leaves potential buyers unaware of the various loan programs, employer downpayment assistance programs, city- and county-subsidized housing opportunities, and other programs that are available to make ownership more accessible.

The reason these programs exist is because one size does not fit all in real estate. Each buyer has a unique financial profile, and because of this, systems and programs have been — and continue to be — created to accommodate this diversity.

To elaborate a little more, there are loan programs for people who cannot afford a large down payment; for people with less-than-perfect credit; for people who own a business but show little income; for people with no job but plenty of assets; for veterans; for professionals with student debt; for seniors with little to no income, and so on.

The main point I would like to make is that, with real estate as with everything, education is crucial. One needs to know an opportunity exists in order to take advantage of it.

Ultimately, some potential buyers may conclude that owning a home is not the right option at the moment, but at least they know the steps to take if they plan to attain that goal one day.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors urges you to call your Realtor to learn more about the tools, resources, opportunities and strategies out there to help you attain the goal of homeownership.

We want to help you to realize your goals in a responsible way. We will help you assess the pros and cons of each situation so you can make an informed decision.

— Thomas Schultheis is with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, and can be reached at 805.729.2802 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

