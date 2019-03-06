Pixel Tracker

Thomas Schultheis: Your Realtor Can Be Your Best Ally

By Thomas Schultheis | March 6, 2019 | 4:00 p.m.

To those who have been involved with the process of buying or selling real estate, it comes as no surprise that it can be a stressful life event. Often the stress of the transaction can be accompanied by other types of stress, such as the joyous arrival of a new family member or, conversely, the loss of a loved one — not to mention financial pressures associated with buying and selling.

Because of the various stresses associated with a property transfer, it is easy to understand how buyers and sellers may not always be at their best, how small issues can quickly turn into big ones, and how a deal can be soured unnecessarily.

Over the course of my career in Santa Barbara residential real estate, I have had the opportunity to meet many wonderful people and the pleasure of being involved in some great transactions. Sadly, I also have witnessed the less glamorous side of real estate where great opportunities are squandered and relationships are damaged.

I am very certain that honesty, gratitude, empathy and good faith are the keys to a win-win scenario. Negotiations are not always about winning and losing. Rather, negotiations often involve both sides working together to identify and accommodate the primary areas of importance for each party. Often each side is able to meet the other’s needs with minimal impact to its own.

There are obvious challenges, such as price negotiations, but with the right expectations and understanding of the market and personal goals, even an agreement on price can be reached fairly easily.

While the perfect purchase or sale might be difficult to attain, it is always worth the sincere effort. And with the right perspective and effort, all parties can walk away with a feeling of fair treatment. Additionally, if the Realtor is able to promote teamwork among all parties involved — as opposed to an “us-versus-them” approach — it is amazing what can be accomplished.

Realtors can be a great source for knowledge, experience and connections. Please find a Realtor whom you trust and will listen to your needs, concerns and questions. Please rely on your Realtor to share with you what is and is not typical of a transaction. Please seek his or her advice on how to weigh options and navigate negotiations.

We can represent you calmly when emotions are high, advocate for you during challenging transactions and ensure that your interests are protected. We are here for you and want to help you to succeed.

— Thomas Schultheis is with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, and can be reached at 805.729.2802 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

