Thomas Schultheis: Zillow Talk

It is hard to dispute that most buyers and sellers frequent real estate websites such as Zillow to learn about real estate markets.

In truth, it can be a great starting point. It is also hard to dispute that these sites have pleasurable user interfaces and offer a plethora of information such as historical pricing history, tax information and, sadly, even the ever-problematic property valuation algorithm.

Sites like this often cause confusion about the reality of the marketplace, as some of the information provided either is incorrect or can be misinterpreted by the viewer.

The biggest issue with Zillow in particular is that its Zestimate function does not determine an accurate value. It’s that simple. Zillow and its algorithm will never be intuitive enough to understand the nuances of specific neighborhoods or the balance of attributes that factor into the price of a property.

I am not talking about condition, size and general location; I am talking about views, sun exposure, school district, architect, style and other influences that only a local real estate professional can know.

Let’s not forget that value is also based on a cluster of other personal and subjective issues specific to each individual and each community.

In acknowledgment of this issue, about two years ago, Zillow offered a $1 million prize to the team that most improved its Zestimate algorithm.

According to statistics, the Zestimates have an average 4.7 percent margin of error. In unique areas such as Santa Barbara, that margin can be much greater.

Although the prize was recently awarded, tragically, the effort behind it barely moved Zillow’s accuracy needle.

Zillow does try to make it clear that the Zestimate feature is a “starting place” for value, but all too often we hear stories about buyers and sellers alike missing great opportunities because they relied on a Zestimate.

Let’s not forget that websites such as Zillow have other confusing and misleading features that I am not addressing in this article.

All of this shows that seeking the council and advice of an educated Realtor is an essential step when considering buying, selling — or even understanding — a specific area.

Your local Realtor will be able to guide you through the valuation process, area nuances, and particular strategies with their associated risks and opportunities. From there, your Realtor will be an effective tool in helping you to execute your goal.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtor urges you to “Call your Realtor,” and make use of their knowledge and experience, even if you are not ready to buy or sell. Being informed is always beneficial planning for the future.

— Thomas Schultheis is with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, and can be reached at 805.729.2802 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .