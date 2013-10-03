Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 5:00 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Thomas Tighe: Canaries in the Affordable Care Act Coal Mine

By Thomas Tighe | October 3, 2013 | 6:22 p.m.

As the only nonprofit licensed to distribute Rx medications in all 50 states and conducting the largest charitable medicines program in the country with a network of roughly 40 percent of America’s nonprofit community health centers and charitable clinics, Direct Relief has a unique perspective on the gaps that exist in the health-care safety net that exists in our country.

Thomas Tighe
Thomas Tighe

As the Affordable Care Act (ACA) implementation kicks off its critical phase this week, one way to assess whether the intended benefits are being realized is to look at how these nonprofit safety-net facilities fare, since they have been serving people with limited means and no insurance — many of the same people intended to be covered by insurance under the ACA. And the facilities are expected to receive even more patients as events unfold.

Obvious, if perhaps obscured in the political conversation, is that health insurance itself is neither health care, a guarantee of access to health care nor, fundamentally, good health. If facilities or providers do not accept a particular insurance plan for whatever reason — most likely because it is not considered to provide sufficient reimbursement for care — a newly insured person will not necessarily have more or any different access to health-care services.

Nonprofit health centers and charitable clinics provide access to primary and preventive health services in a nondiscriminatory way. For all the many, intense disputes that continue to exist about the ACA, virtually none exists that more of these types of services are needed to improve health and reduce costs.

If, as intended, broader insurance coverage means that health centers and charitable clinics receive payment for patients they have always cared for even when uninsured, the proven benefits of providing such access and care will be expanded for millions of people. Alternatively, if expanding insurance coverage becomes a balloon-squeezing exercise paid for by reducing reimbursements for care, the intended benefits of expanded access to care may be elusive.

So, as the ACA unfolds — differently in each state, with a big bet on insurance products and markets to expand access, improve results and reduce costs — the status of these facilities, which serve more than 1 in 15 people in the United States today, will be a reasonable proxy to assess how things are going and whether the legislation’s broad purposes of better, more affordable, more accessible health care and better health are being advanced.

Direct Relief will be publishing its annual State of the Healthcare Safety Net report in the coming weeks to highlight this particular, important issue.

Charitable efforts such as those conducted by Direct Relief to help patients obtain medications they need but cannot afford and support locally run nonprofit clinics that serve vulnerable people typically exist for people not served through either commercial activity or government programs. These efforts have been expanding rapidly in the past few years to fill very large needs otherwise unfilled.

With high hopes that such needs will be lessened, Direct Relief will continue to support people who will likely continue to need help with support to the safety-net facilities that provide it.

— Thomas Tighe is president and CEO of Direct Relief.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 