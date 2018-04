Posted on March 26, 2014 | 8:49 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Thomas "Tommy" James Bittner, 26, of Santa Barbara died March 23, 2014.

He was born June 22, 1987.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 27 at Goleta Beach (main area).

Donations can be made to the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, 2253 Las Positas Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93105.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.