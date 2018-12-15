Thomas Vadnais of San Marcos Named MVP of Channel Islands Wrestling Tournament

Wrestling

Thomas Vadnais of San Marcos pinned all 10 of his opponents and earned MVP honors at the two-day Channel Islands Wrestling Tournament.

Behind the 10-0 records of the 160-pound Vadnas and 152-pound Brandon Gonzalez, the Royals finished third in the tournamengt with a 7-3 record. They defeated Pacifica, Channel Islands, Hueneme, Oxnard, Buena, Golden Valley and Rio Mesa.

"We wrestled great teams and we finally lost as a team," San Marcos coach Danny Sifuentez said. "It was very hard to swallow since we were in each match and lost the three matches by a combine nine points."

Miguel Sanchez went 8-2 at 195 pounds to earn a silver medal and pinned a wrestler that placed in the State Meet last year.

Estevan Flores also posted an 8-2 mark to take a silver.

The bronze medalists for the Royals were Juan Salas (7-3), Daniel Velasquez (6-4), Alejandro Rios (6-4), Chris Velasquez (6-4) and Luis Sanchez (6-4)

"I am extremely proud of our boys," said Sifuentez. "They had to fight and fight to stay alive in a couple of matches. This means so much as a team and as a school that was nowhere close to where we are now.

"Just the compliments we are getting from other coaches, they are completely impressed with the turnaround that we have made. My assistant coach, Damien Pennington, and I have created a monster of a team."

San Marcos travels to Dos Pueblos on Wednesday for a Channel League dual meet.