Thomas William Dalton, 61, of Santa Barbara

Posted on February 12, 2019 | 12:09 p.m.

Thomas William Dalton (Tom), age 61, husband of Karen and father of Aaron, passed away unexpectedly in his home in Santa Barbara on Feb. 6, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Santa Barbara Community Church, 1002 Cieneguitas Road, Santa Barbara.

Tom was the second child of his late parents, Charles and Elizabeth Dalton of Pardeeville, Wis. His early life was spent on the family’s small dairy farm, alongside his brother Dennis. Tom accepted Christ as his Lord and savior at an early age.

He left the farm to attend Taylor University in Upland, Ind., where he received his bachelor’s degree. He went on to earn his doctorate of psychology at Rosemead School of Psychology on the Biola Campus in La Mirada, Calif., and began his career as a clinical psychologist.

He later entered the field of education as a learning disabilities specialist and professor at Ventura Community College.

Tom met and married his wife Karen in Orange County. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Santa Barbara where they have made their home for 33 years. They have one son Aaron, now married to Tisha.

Tom enjoyed the outdoors. He and his son participated in many adventures with BSA Troop 26. He loved Christmas and was known by many as the Christmas light guy.

He was always glad to be involved in a project that would benefit a friend, neighbor or cause, and was passionate about serving his students at VCC. His love for God was easily seen in his desire to listen, his humble demeanor, and his love and service toward others.

— Aaron Dalton.