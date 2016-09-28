Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 1:07 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Thoughtful learning practice earns Montecito Union School District Habits of Mind honor

By Autumn Noe | September 28, 2016 | 10:27 a.m.

Montecito Union School District has been named a Habits of Mind-certified school, one of a handful of schools within the United States and the second school in California.

The certification is granted to schools where a learning community of thinking and Habits of Mind are taught, practiced, valued and infused into the culture.

The vision: to create a more thoughtful, cooperative, compassionate generation of people who skillfully work to resolve social, environmental, economic and political problems.

The Habits of Mind are dispositions that empower creative and critical thinking. There are only six other schools in the country with this distinction.

Tammy Murphy, superintendent said: “The Habits of Mind have helped us to observe how students behave when they do not know an answer or how to address a problem or issue.  Teaching these habits or behaviors help our learners to be more effective thinkers.

"As Horace Mann said, 'A habit is a cable, we weave a thread of it each day and at last, we can not break it.'"

The Habits of Mind are a collection of learner attitudes and dispositions that supplement the academic content within the Montecito Union School District classroom. Many people refer to these as the “soft skills” necessary for success in the workplace and in life.

Persisting, thinking flexibly, and applying past knowledge to new situations are just three of the 16 Habits of Mind that support students in improved citizenship while also promoting strategic reasoning, insightfulness and perseverance in and out of the classroom.

“Montecito Union has been a leader in the field of Habits of Mind,” said Bena Kallick, co-director of the Institute for Habits of Mind. “They are a model for others to learn from.”

The Institute for Habits of Mind was founded by Bena Kallick and Arthur L. Costa. The institute’s vision is to create a more cooperative and compassionate generation of people who skillfully work to resolve social, environmental, economic and political problems.

For more information, www.habitsofmindinstitute.org.

Autumn Noe for Montecito Union School District

 
