Thousands Celebrate America’s Independence During Santa Barbara Parade

Annual July 4 procession on State Street is sponsored by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation

Lawn chairs, American flags and patriotic tunes were in abundance Tuesday as thousands gathered for a Santa Barbara tradition and celebrating the Fourth of July holiday.

More than 175 entries marched and rolled down State Street at the 54th Annual Fourth of July Parade hosted by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.

Local Boy Scouts walked down the parade route holding an unfolded American Flag, and gymnastic teams flipped past cheering spectators wearing patriotic attire, waving American flags and wishing parade participants a happy Independence Day.

Several vintage and classic cars, bands playing patriotic music, apparatus from the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and area nonprofit organization members participated in the event.

Announcers were staged along the course to acclimate onlookers with entrants' floats and parade-goers traveling from Micheltorena and State streets to Cota Street.

After the parade, attendees continued the celebration with live music and strolled to the Courthouse Sunken Garden to enjoy a free outside concert hosted by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.

PCVF representative John Blankenship said the parade and concert aim to “provide the community with ways to celebrate Independence Day and to honor the sacrifices of those who have served our country and fought for our freedom.”

Musical guests included Steve Amerson “America’s Tenor” and the West Coast Symphony under the direction of Michael Shasberger and Christopher Story, songs of America with music by John Philip Sousa, Henry Mancini and popular Broadway songs.

