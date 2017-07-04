Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 10:55 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Thousands Celebrate America’s Independence During Santa Barbara Parade

Annual July 4 procession on State Street is sponsored by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation

Local Boy Scouts carry the Stars & Stripes Tuesday during the annual Fourth of July parade in downtown Santa Barbara.

(Fritz Olenberger photo)

Young parade participants wave to the crowds lining State Street in downtown Santa Barbara

(Fritz Olenberger photo)

A Corvette is decked out for the annual Fourth of July parade in downtown Santa Barbara.

(Fritz Olenberger photo)

A clown enjoys an exchanges with parade watchers on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

(Fritz Olenberger photo)

A classic car makes its way down State Street.

(Fritz Olenberger photo)

Vietnam veterans march in the Fourth of July parade on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

(Fritz Olenberger photo)

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | July 4, 2017 | 6:08 p.m.

Lawn chairs, American flags and patriotic tunes were in abundance Tuesday as thousands gathered for a Santa Barbara tradition and celebrating the Fourth of July holiday.

More than 175 entries marched and rolled down State Street at the 54th Annual Fourth of July Parade hosted by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation

Local Boy Scouts walked down the parade route holding an unfolded American Flag, and gymnastic teams flipped past cheering spectators wearing patriotic attire, waving American flags and wishing parade participants a happy Independence Day.

Several vintage and classic cars, bands playing patriotic music, apparatus from the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and area nonprofit organization members participated in the event.

Announcers were staged along the course to acclimate onlookers with entrants' floats and parade-goers traveling from Micheltorena and State streets to Cota Street.

Young parade participants wave to the crowds lining State Street in downtown Santa Barbara (Fritz Olenberger photo)

After the parade, attendees continued the celebration with live music and strolled to the Courthouse Sunken Garden to enjoy a free outside concert hosted by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.

PCVF representative John Blankenship said the parade and concert aim to “provide the community with ways to celebrate Independence Day and to honor the sacrifices of those who have served our country and fought for our freedom.”

Musical guests included Steve Amerson “America’s Tenor” and the West Coast Symphony under the direction of Michael Shasberger and Christopher Story, songs of America with music by John Philip Sousa, Henry Mancini and popular Broadway songs. 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Corvette is decked out for the annual Fourth of July parade in downtown Santa Barbara. (Fritz Olenberger photo)
